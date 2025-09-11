"The fight that Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero had helped them" - Patrick Mouratoglou makes bold claim about Spaniard's US Open title win

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that Carlos Alcaraz's US Open triumph only came after he and Juan Carlos Ferrero worked on their relationship. According to Mouratoglou, while the player-coach duo were previously at odds with each other's approach, the young Spaniard could play much more freely in New York after the latter agreed to a somewhat &quot;compromise&quot;.Alcaraz turned in arguably the most convincing Major campaign of his career thus far last fortnight, dropping just one set en route to his seventh title of 2025. More importantly, the 22-year-old exacted his revenge on Jannik Sinner in the final for the defeat he had faced in the Wimbledon title match weeks prior, which allowed him to take back the top ATP singles ranking from his archrival.For what it's worth, though, the six-time Major winner was facing a turbulent time on the ATP Tour at the beginning of the season. During this same time, his docuseries, &quot;Carlos Alcaraz: My Way&quot;, also revealed that Juan Carlos Ferrero and a few other members of his team had grown weary of his carefree attitude. Earlier this week, Patrick Mouratoglou took to his Instagram handle to touch upon the two Spaniards' growing dynamic.&quot;They reached a compromise. Carlos Alcaraz knows he needs to be very serious about his practice, about his matches, about everything,&quot; Patrick Mouratoglou insisted in his latest Instagram reel. &quot;Professional if he wants to become, what he can become and express his potential. And I think Juan Carlos also understood that he's young and he needs also time off and enjoy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFurthermore, the Frenchman believes that their differences of opinion ultimately played a crucial role in Alcaraz's US Open triumph.&quot;During this whole US Open, you could feel he was happy because he had his time off. And then when he came back, he was fully focused,&quot; he added. &quot;I honestly haven't seen Carlos so focused at every match during a Grand Slam. The fight that they had helped them both.&quot;The former French Open champion first started working with the World No. 1 at his Villena-based academy in 2018. The two are very close if their interactions on and off the court are anything to go by.Patrick Mouratoglou on Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero's coaching relationship: &quot;It happens in everybody's life&quot;Carlos Alcaraz poses with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at US Open podium | Image Source: GettyEarlier in April, Juan Carlos Ferrero had stated in Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix documentary that while he wanted his ward to &quot;be the best in history&quot;, he had experienced some uncertainty in their relationship at one point. The 22-year-old, meanwhile, was adamant on doing things his way (no pun intended).&quot;I want him to be the best in history. But I'm not sure if I can take it, if I can keep going like this,&quot; Juan Carlos Ferrero told the Netflix crew during Carlos Alcaraz's documentary.&quot;I'm 21, and right now, I want to make my own decisions. If Ismess up, I want it to be on me. I don't want people deciding for me,&quot; Alcaraz admitted during the same segment.Fortunately, there was no trouble in paradise in the upcoming months, and Patrick Mouratoglou feels every player and coach must go through such situations to strengthen their bond.&quot;These moments, you know, it's between player and coach. It happens in everybody's life, they expressed it, both of them helped,&quot; Mouratoglou claimed.The 2025 US Open champion, meanwhile, withdrew from his country's Davis Cup qualifiers second-round outing against Denmark this week. He is next scheduled to play at the Japan Open later in September.