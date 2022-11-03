"The first time I ever wore a skirt, I was on the Centre Court" - When Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi spoke about their experiences of playing at Wimbledon

After much of Andre Agassi's monumental efforts to impress Steffi Graf, two of the greatest players married each other in 2001 and have been living together in Nevada's Las Vegas in the US, Agassi's hometown.

In an old interview where the stars talked about their experiences at Wimbledon, Agassi began by saying:

"For me, it's a place where I learned to wear white, where I learned to bow, a place that I learned to appreciate. It represents a revolution in my own life, an important intersection in my journey. Holding that trophy in 1992 was one of the best feelings I've ever had on a tennis court. It was my first when I was least expected to be able to do so. That moment certainly stands out in my career."

Graf recalled the time she first wore a skirt, saying:

"I didn't have to think about the whites but the first time I ever wore a skirt, I was on the Centre Court. I kept on fidgeting, I wasn't very comfortable at that time."

Agassi further added that he didn't like the Wimbledon rules and traditions when he played for the first time in 1987. However, that view changed when he returned in 1991.

"I played the first time in 1987 and just basically said flat out, "This isn't even tennis. I'm not interested and I'll catch up with you in my next life," and then a few years later, when I came back, I didn't know what to expect as I was older and just the way I was embraced, it was a love affair for a lot of years after that," he said.

When Graf was asked about her best memories at Wimbledon, she struggled to choose one.

"There's not one specific moment, just a lot of memories over so many years. As a very young girl, I got to visit the Centre Court. Growing up and seeing it on television and suddenly being there and seeing the beauty of it," she stated.

"You don't wish that for anybody" - Steffi Graf on Martina Hingis crying after 1999 French Open loss

Martina Hingis lost to Steffi Graf in the 1999 French Open final.

Steffi Graf's last Grand Slam victory came at the 1999 French Open when she beat Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the championship match. Once the Swiss lost control over the match, she resorted to underarm serves, a move that didn't go down well with the spectators. The crowd turned aggressive towards her and after the match ended, she was seen crying in her mother's arms.

In an old interview, the German legend reflected on the incident, saying that it was an extremely cruel moment.

"Such a cruel moment in the sense and you know, as a tennis player you go through all of these moments in a different way and you always feel for your opponent, there's no question, you don't wish that for anybody," the Steffi Graf said.

Poll : 0 votes