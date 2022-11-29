"The first time I walked I was extremely happy" - Alexander Zverev on how he stayed positive after terrible injury against Rafael Nadal at French Open

Alexander Zverev has revealed how he kept himself motivated and stayed optimistic after suffering a horrific injury midway through the 2022 season, one that he knew right away would keep him out for months. The former World No. 2 ensured that he did not rush into his recovery and knew it was important to set small goals along the way, even if they involved just walking a few steps.

Zverev slipped and snapped his ankle during the French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal, with the match poised quite interestingly just ahead of the second-set tie-breaker. It looked bad the second it happened and Zverev was forced to leave the stadium on crutches. The German player suffered three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

The 25-year-old is now nearing a return to competition for the first time since June and he recently opened up about his recovery. Zverev said that it was important for him to maintain a positive outlook and how setting small goals meant that he was "extremely happy" even when he simply walked for the first time since the injury.

"I think if you see it the right way, it's fun," Alexander Zverev in an interview with ISPO, shared via Instagram stories.

"It's a new challenge, you're trying to come back, to get back to where you were, and you have to set yourself small goals. The first time I walked, I was extremely happy. The first time I ran, I was extremely happy. Things that I was always able to do. It is not an easy time," the German added.

sascha zverev gifs @saschashoulders Sascha: the first time I walked (after injury) I was extremely happy, the first time I ran, I was extremely happy

Sascha fam: 🥹🥹🥹 Sascha: the first time I walked (after injury) I was extremely happy, the first time I ran, I was extremely happySascha fam: 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/bvgQu8pbsP

Zverev was set to make his comeback during the Davis Cup round-robin stage in September but hit another roadblock in the form of a bone injury that extended his layoff. He is scheduled to return to the court for an exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia from December 8-10.

"Training sets at home without an audience are just something different" - Mischa Zverev on brother Alexander Zverev's road to recovery

Alexander Zverev and Mischa Zverev (R) at Nitto ATP Tour Finals

Alexander Zverev's brother and fellow pro tennis player Mischa Zverev opened up about his younger sibling's training and recovery from the ankle injury that ended his 2022 season. Zverev said that his brother has been training well of late and the next step for him on his road to recovery is playing as many competitive matches as he can play before the 2023 season. He explained why playing training sets will not suffice, further suggesting why Alexander Zverev signed up for the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.

"Training sets at home without an audience are just something different. So you have to be on the pitch, against a top player, with ball boys and referees to feel the adrenaline again," Mischa said in a recent interview with Eurosport.

"He just needs a few matches before the big season. Since the great match against Nadal, he hasn't been able to play any games. That's why we signed up for a couple of exhibition tournaments," he added.

Zverev achieved a career-high ranking of No. 2 shortly after his freak injury at the French Open but ended the season at No. 12 in the ATP rankings due to a long layoff.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes