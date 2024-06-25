Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert recently spotted a red fox while out on his morning walk in London, prompting his hilarious shoutout to Jannik Sinner. Gilbert's remark is a cheeky reference to the Italian's childhood nickname, inspired by his distinctive red hair.

Gilbert recently arrived in London to support Gauff during her upcoming campaign at the Wimbledon Championships. The 20-year-old will enter the grasscourt Major as the second seed behind Iga Swiatek, continuing her quest for her second Grand Slam title.

While on a morning walk in London, Gilbert encountered a red fox, which reminded him of Jannik Sinner's red hair. Sharing a picture of the animal, the 62-year-old gave a shoutout to the Italian and his coach, Darren Cahill, disclosing that foxes appeared to have taken over the village.

"Look 👀 who’s out on my early morning walk ⁦@janniksin⁩ Red Fox 🦊 that’s all over the village ⁦@darren_cahill," he posted on X.

Gibert's observation was proved correct when he spotted another fox scavenging through some trash, hilariously calling the fox "opportunistic."

"Another fox 🦊 people leave trash 🗑️ bags 💼 outside in the village, big mistake as the Fox 🦊 is very opportunistic," he posted.

Both Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner have enjoyed success on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon. Gauff made a strong run to the semifinals of the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin before falling to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

Sinner, meanwhile, clinched his maiden grasscourt title at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, claiming a 7-6(8), 7-6(2) win over Hubert Hurkacz in the final. With his triumph, the Italian ensured that he will enter a Major as the top seed for the first time at Wimbledon.

"I know Jannik Sinner's called the fox but he's got a little tiger in his stomach and he wants it badly" - Coach Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner and coach Darren Cahill (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner picked up his 'Fox' nickname in school and even features the animal in his personal logo. However, in an interview with the ATP Tour last year, his coach Darren Cahill asserted that despite the nickname, the Italian has a "tiger" in his stomach, highlighting his hunger for success.

"There's no fake agenda the way he is. He's passionate, he has fun, he's not afraid to smile, he's bit of a jokester. He has got a hunger about him, you can see it in his eyes. I know he's called the fox but he's got a little tiger in his stomach and he wants it badly," Cahill said.

Sinner's partnership with Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi has yielded immense success, as the 22-year-old clinched his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, attained the World No. 1 ranking and has already won four titles this year.

Jannik Sinner and his coaching staff will aim to continue his exemplary run at the Wimbledon Championships, which commences on July 1. The Italian reached the semifinals of the grasscourt Major last year, where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic in straight sets.