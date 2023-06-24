Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs reminisced over her doubles partner and former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters' iconic fan interaction at Wimbledon 2017.

Clijsters and Stubbs took on Conchita Martinez and Andrea Jaeger in the ladies invitiational doubles competition at SW19 in 2017. During the match, Clijsters turned to Stubbs and asked her whether she should serve out wide or down the middle.

Her question prompted a response from a fan in the crowd who suggested that she direct her next serve to the body of her opponent. Upon hearing the fan's interruption, Clijsters invited the fan to face her serve.

“You said body? Why don’t you go there?" she said.

With Wimbledon requiring players to be dressed in all-white, the former World No. 1 fetched a spare skirt for the fan to wear. Clijsters was not immune to the hilarity of the situation as she fell to ground laughing as the fan donned her skirt.

After the fan was properly clothed, Clijsters directed her serve straight at him. Much to the crowds delight, the fan managed to get his racquet to the serve before hitting his second volley into the net. He also got a chance to pose with the players in his all-white outfit.

With the 2023 edition of the grass court Major just around the corner, Wimbledon has ramped up its promotional activities. On June 23, the Grand Slam's official social media handle shared a clip of the famous incident.

Rennae Stubbs shared the post on her own social media and deemed it the "funniest" moment she had ever experienced at Wimbledon. She also disclosed that the fan had donned her top in order to be dressed in accordance with the grass-court Major's all-white clothing tradition.

"Literally the funniest moment for me in all my years of playing at @wimbledon! and he wore my top! @clijsterskim," Stuubs posted on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday to someone I always love having a beer with" - Rennae Stubbs wishes Kim Clijsters on 40th birthday

On June 8, Kim Clijsters celebrated her 40th birthday. The occasion put the former World No. 1's close friendship with Rennae Stubbs on full display as Stubbs expressed her heartfelt wishes for the Belgian's birthday.

The Australian took to social media and shared an image of herself and Clijsters enjoying a drink together.

“Happy birthday to someone I always love having a beer with," Stubbs wrote on Instagram.

Rennae Stubbs has been steadfast in her support for Kim Clijsters over the years. She previously backed Clijsters to come out of retirement and make a comeback to the WTA Tour in 2020.

