Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shares a beer with Kim Clijsters on her 40th birthday

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs recently wished Kim Clijsters on her 40th birthday.

The post was a tribute to the Belgian, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion and a former World No. 1. Clijsters and Stubbs are former rivals and friends.

Stubbs backed Clijsters to make a comeback to the WTA Tour in 2020 after the latter had retired in 2012. The 52-year-old has always complimented Clijsters’ abilities and movements on the court.

Stubbs posted a story on Instagram on June 8, Clijsters’ 40th birthday, in which both can be seen holding a glass of beer each and smiling.

“Happy birthday to someone I always love having a beer with”, Stubbs wrote on Instagram.

"40s are great mate", she added.

Stubbs has immense experience in coaching, having worked with Eugenie Bouchard, Samantha Stosur, and Karolina Pliskova. She also coached Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, which was Williams’ last professional tournament.

Stubbs joined the American legend's team after the latter split with her longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

"Maybe Stefanos Tsitsipas should consider his coaching situation" - Serena Williams' former coach

Rennae Stubbs recently urged Stefanos Tsitsipas to rethink his coaching staff after the Greek’s departure from the 2023 French Open.

Tsitsipas faced a straight-sets defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in Paris on June 6. The Greek only managed to win three games in the first two sets, before staging a comeback from 2-5 down in the third. However, he failed to win the set as Alcaraz secured the tiebreak to seal a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) victory.

In his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas commented on the Spaniard’s performance, saying:

“He played great. I mean, I don’t think he played exceptional, but he played great."

The World No. 5 blamed his poor performance on his irregular sleep pattern and the melatonin pills he had to take as a consequence.

“One thing that I’m going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches because it clearly doesn’t seem to be working,” he said.

Jose Morgado, a tennis journalist, posted a summary of the Greek’s words from his press conference on social media.

“Tsitsipas’ first answer in press. Says Alcaraz was “great, not exceptional” and that he will stop having naps before matches because that’s not working,” Morgado tweeted.

In response, Rennae Stubbs called for the 24-year-old to reconsider his coaches.

"Maybe he should consider his coaching situation," Stubbs tweeted.

On May 23, before the start of the 2023 French Open, Tsitsipas parted ways with his coach Mark Philippoussis after working together for almost a year. Philippoussis joined the Greek's team as a co-coach, along with Tsitsipas’ father Apostolos, after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

