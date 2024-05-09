"The most funny, caring and loving dad" - Ana Ivanovic wishes husband Bastian Schweinsteiger and her father a Happy Fathers' Day with heartfelt note

Ana Ivanovic celebrated Father's Day in Germany by wishing her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger and her father on social media. Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger are parents to three children.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2014 and got married in July 2016. Schweinsteiger is a German soccer star who has played for Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Notably, he is a FIFA World Cup winner.

Soon after their marriage, former World No. 1 Ivanovic retired from tennis to focus on her family. The couple has been blessed with three sons. Luca, born in 2018, Leon, born in 2019, and a third son born in May 2023.

May 9, 2024, was celebrated as Father's Day in Germany this year. It is a public holiday as the day coincides with Ascension Day. Ivanovic took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to post a heartfelt message for her husband, father, and fathers in general.

"Happy Fathers Day, @BSchweinsteiger, to my amazing dad and to all the dads out there! Thank you for always being the most funny, caring and loving dad," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former professional athletes Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger are still in touch with their competitive side

Laver Cup Previews - Day 4

Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis in 2016 and Bastian Schweinsteiger hung up his boots in 2019 but the pair still has a competitive edge.

On April 26, the former tennis star was practicing golf. She claimed that she was practicing her handicap to keep up with her husband.

"Fridays are for golfing," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"Working on my handicap to keep up with @bastianschweinsteiger," Ana Ivanovic added.

Moreover, in an interview in 2022 with Olympics.com, Ivanovic admitted that her husband is very competitive and works hard to earn points when playing tennis against her.

“He’s very competitive and he’s still trying super hard," she said.

Ivanovic revealed that although she lets him win some points, she also makes him work hard to earn his points.

“We play every game that he gets 30-love and he can maybe manage to get a game or two but I sometimes make him work hard for points and sometimes let him win a game when he deserves it," she added.

Their recent social media post reveals that the pair was in Madrid a few days ago. Although they landed in the city before the 2024 Madrid Open finals, the couple did not attend the matches.

Expand Tweet