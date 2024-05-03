Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger touch down in Madrid on the eve of Iga Swiatek-Aryna Sabalenka final

Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger recently reached Madrid ahead of the Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka encounter in the final at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Ivanovic's husband Schweinsteiger is a former German and Bayern Munich midfielder. He has won eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokal, one UEFA Champions League, one Super League, and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He retired from football after brief stints with Manchester United and MLS side Chicago Fire in 2019.

The couple started dating each other in 2014 and got married in July 2016. They have three sons together, Luca (born in 2018), Leon (born in 2019), and a third child born in May 2023.

Recently, the former World No. 1 took to Instagram to announce that she, along with her footballer husband, has reached Madrid.

Ivanovic retired from tennis in 2016, aged 29. The Serbian said during an interactive Q and A session with fans on her X account that she doesn't regret retiring at an early age.

The former French Open champion also said that retiring was the right decision. She said:

"No, it was the right decision at that time and I now have my beautiful family and still play some tennis from time to time of course".

Ana Ivanovic on husband Bastian Schweinsteiger- "He’s very competitive"

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Ana Ivanovic talked about her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger's competitive spirit in an interview with Olympics.com in 2022. She mentioned that the German midfielder worked hard to earn points against her in tennis. Ivanovic said:

“He’s very competitive and he’s still trying super hard".

The Serb said that sometimes she makes him work hard for points and other times she lets him win a game or two. She added:

“We play every game that he gets 30-love and he can maybe manage to get a game or two but I sometimes make him work hard for points and sometimes let him win a game when he deserves it".

The 2008 French Open champion also talked about refraining from sharing the nature of their profession with their children. She said that the couple wanted their children to chart their path and discover who they are. She said:

“We really don’t talk to them about it at all and we want to keep it like that for as long as we can really. We just want them to have their own choices and their own passions. That’s why we keep them quite private; we want them to discover who they are".