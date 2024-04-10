Ana Ivanovic shares glimpse of her prioritizing family time with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger and kids amid busy workday

Ana Ivanovic shared behind-the-scenes of her busy work day, where she was seen facetiming her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and their children while on set.

Ivanovic is a retired professional tennis player who held the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings for a total of 12 weeks in 2008. She won 15 WTA singles titles, including the 2008 French Open. The Serb's husband, Schweinsteiger, is a retired German former professional footballer who primarily played as a midfielder. The 39-year-old played an important part in Germany’s victory at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

The couple started dating in September 2014 and got married in Venice on July 12, 2016. They have three sons: Luca (2018), Leon (2019), and their youngest son was born in May 2023.

Despite their busy schedules, Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger have always prioritized their family. On Tuesday, April 9, Ivanovic posted a picture on Instagram where she can be seen facetiming her husband and their kids while getting her makeup done on set.

"Facetiming Bastian Schweinsteiger & kids while at work," Ivanovic wrote.

Ana Ivanovic on Instagram

"Being a mother has its beauties, but it also has its challenges" - Ana Ivanovic on meeting the demands of caring for kids

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic at the 2022 Best Brands Awards in Munich

During an interview with Olympics.com in 2022, Ana Ivanovic discussed the complexities of motherhood, acknowledging both the joys and the challenges it brings.

"Being a mother has, of course, its beauties, but it also has its challenges," Ana Ivanovic said. "For four years I didn’t really sleep. There are so many moments when you are just really exhausted and you are talking the edge of survival, and you’re like, how do I do it? How can a little human make three, or two, or four adults super tired?"

"But then you really pull from that, what you had in the past, and how you pulled through tough moments and long matches and exhaustion and so on," she added.

Ivanovic stated that while the stress of motherhood is different from the stress of playing tennis, the joy that a single smile from her child brings is incomparable.

"Of course, you don’t have the same stress like you had when you played. It’s very much like one smile and your world melts. It’s definitely beautiful, but it has its challenges, of course," she added.