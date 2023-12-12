In pictures: Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastian Schweinsteiger go on a coffee date; stroll through the streets of London during vacation

Ana Ivanovic and her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger recently took a vacation in London, Great Britain, and shared snapshots from their trip.

Ana Ivanovic married former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger in July 2016. The couple have three children together.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger are currently spending the holidays in London. They recently shared photos from their trip on social media. The Serb posted three images of her in different places in London on her X account.

"London" Ana Ivanoic wrote as a caption.

Expand Tweet

Bastian Schweinsteiger posted a photo of himself from the London vacation.

"London is always worth a visit," he wrote on his Instagram post.

Ana Ivanovic retired as a professional tennis player in 2016. Ivanovic was ranked No. 14 in thr world in 2006. She reached the fourth spot in 2007. In the beginning of the 2008 season, after losing the Australian Open final to Maria Sharapova, she occupied the No. 2 spot. The Serb won the French Open in 2008 and reached the World No. 1 spot as a result.

Ivanovic was the first Serbian and third Yugoslav woman ever to win a Grand Slam singles title, the others being Mima Jausovec and Monica Seles.

Ana Ivanovic also enjoyed quality time with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger on Rome vacation

Ivanovic spends quality time with her husband on Rome Vacation

Ana Ivanovic also previously shared snippets of her trip to Rome with husband Bastian Schweinstwiger.

Ivanovic posted snapshots of their Rome vacation on X. The post contained four different photos in which she is seen around Rome.

"When in Rome," she captioned her post.

Expand Tweet

Bastian Schweinsteiger had also taken to social media to post a selfie with his wife, clicked in Rome during their presence at the 2023 Ryder Cup, which happened from Friday, September 29, through Sunday, October 1.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Ryder Cup event promoted a celebrity all-star game that featured football legends like Andriy Shevchenko and Gareth Bale. The match also saw the involvement of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.