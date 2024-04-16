Football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has shared hilarious photos with his wife and former tennis star Ana Ivanovic. The post has grabbed the attention of the public due to its funny nature.

Ana Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger got married in July 2016. The couple had been dating each other since 2014 before tying the knot. Ivanovic gave birth to a baby boy last year. They have three sons: Luca (born in 2018), Leon (born in 2019) and a third son born in May 2023.

In a tweet by Schweinsteiger, he and Ivanovic seem to be in a light-hearted mood. The series of photos has different emotions in all of them. The post is captioned, "We have tried to stay serious."

Here is the tweet by Schweinsteiger:

Both Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic have had successful careers in their respective sports. The 36-year-old Ivanovic is a former tennis World No.1. She reached the top of the rankings in June 2008, and remained at the summit for a total of 12 weeks. The Serb has also won 15 titles in her singles career, including 2008 Roland Garros. She bid farewell to the sport in December 2016.

On the other hand, her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger is a world champion, winning the Fifa World Cup in 2014 with Germany. The German midfielder scored 24 goals for his nation in 121 matches played for them. The German and Bayern Munich legend retired from football in 2019 playing for the Chicago Fire in the MLS.

“Being a mother has, of course, its beauties, but it also has its challenges" - Ana Ivanovic opens up on motherhood

Ana Ivanovic in action during the Rio Olympics

Ana Ivanovic, a mother of three children, while speaking to the 'Olympics Channel Podcast', opened up about her post-retirement life and how she is embracing motherhood.

After retiring from tennis in 2016, Ivanovic spoke about how she manages her time now and how she spends her days. The Serbian said:

“It’s so hard to believe it’s already been five years since I retired. Most of my days are now kind of consumed by my two little boys that I have. I love spending time with them. It’s really special watching them grow up so quickly.”

At the time of the interview, she had not given birth to their third child.

She further described how hard it is to be a mother of children who are very young, and how challenging it can be at times. But, she credited her tennis career as coming in handy during these times as she knew how to manage stress from her playing days.

She was quoted as saying:

“Being a mother has, of course, its beauties, but it also has its challenge,". “For four years I didn’t really sleep. There are so many moments when you are just really exhausted and you are talking the edge of survival, and you’re like, how do I do it? How can a little human make three, or two, or four adults super tired?

“But then you really pull from that, what you had in the past, and how you pulled through tough moments and long matches and exhaustion and so on", she concluded.

