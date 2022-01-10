"The goal is to keep all this confidence to bring into next week"- Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils has said he is in good shape mentally ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.

The Frenchman made a good start to 2022 as he won the Adelaide International 1 by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 in the final. This was the 11th title of his career and his first in Australia. He did not drop a set during the tournament.

During his post-match press conference, the World No. 21 said he is eager to bring his confidence to the Australian Open which starts next week.

"I'm doing better. I can't remember which year (2019), but it was been great tennis. Unfortunately I haven't played that good at the Australian Open. I lost to Fritz, but then I won Rotterdam, was playing very, very good tennis. It was great. I was in great shape. I know the thing is always to keep the momentum, keep all this confidence that you have. The goal is to keep all this confidence to bring into next week. Not starting tomorrow, but next week, to be ready to try to compete for the Australian Open."

Monfils will compete at the Adelaide International 2

Gael Monfils is the top seed at the Adelaide International 2

After winning the Adelaide International 1, Monfils will participate in the second edition of the tournament which starts on Monday.

The Frenchman is the top seed here as well and has a very good chance of winning the competition. However, the likes of Khachanov, Marin Cilic and John Isner are capable of challenging him for the title. Monfils could face the Russian in a rematch of the Adelaide International 1 final if both players qualify for the semifinals.

Following a disappointing 2021 during which his ranking fell from 11th to 21st, the Frenchman could not have asked for a better start to 2022, having already won a title along with the possibility of another.

After the conclusion of Adelaide International 2, Monfils will participate in the Australian Open. The Frenchman lost in the first round of the tournament last year in a five-set thriller against Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori. He will hope to make a deeper run in 2022.

Monfils's best performance at the Australian Open was a quarterfinal showing in 2016. Replicating the feat might prove to be difficult as the Frenchman could be up against some tough opponents in the third and fourth rounds. However, if Monfils is in the right frame of mind, then, coupled with his experience, there is a chance he could reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

