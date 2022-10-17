"The goal is not playing or feeling perfectly, but winning when you're not feeling perfect"- Iga Swiatek on being a perfectionist

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeated 77th-ranked Donna Vekic to win the San Diego Open final on Sunday, earning her eighth title of the year and her 11th WTA title overall.

Swiatek overcame the 26-year-old Croatian 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the summit clash in San Diego. The win was also the 64th of the season for the three-time Grand Slam winner, who has won the French Open and US Open this year.

And congrats ‍♀️This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy) week and this unique vibe. I love it here.And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net. 🏄‍♀️This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy😥) week and this unique vibe. I love it here. And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net. https://t.co/SLwGiVM4zr

Iga Swiatek was asked how she controls her urge to be a notorious perfectionist in an interview with the WTA following her title win. In response, the 21-year-old said that winning when one is not feeling one's best is the goal rather than always playing or feeling perfectly.

"I kind of stopped thinking that way," Iga Swiatek said, adding, "The goal is not playing or feeling perfectly, but winning when you're not feeling perfect, or winning when you're not comfortable on court and you can't play with your intuition. You have to always change something. That is the key in tennis because we have so many conditions throughout the whole season, different balls, different racquet tensions."

She added that while finding "that perfect feeling" on the court is hard, she has experienced it twice this season, likely referencing her Roland Garros and US Open wins.

"Finding that perfect feeling is really hard. I feel like I had it maybe twice this season and that's still a lot. On the other tournaments it's just working through the times when you're not feeling perfect," the Pole said.

"The key for sure was adjusting and focusing on the right things but I didn't want to waste energy over-analyzing that"- Iga Swiatek

San Diego Open - Day 7

During the interview, Iga Swiatek also discussed her victory in the San Diego Open. She acknowledged that making "adjustments" and concentrating on the "right things" were crucial to winning the title, but she didn't spend time overly dissecting it.

Instead, she focused on gradually improving throughout the competition and problem solving to win the title, which she was proud of.

"The key for sure was adjusting and focusing on the right things because I felt I had some obstacles to face, but at the same time I didn't want to waste energy over-analyzing that. I felt better day by day and I feel like I used that yesterday against Jessie [Pegula] and [Sunday]," Swiatek said.

"I problem-solved again, so I'm really proud of that because I feel like these were tight matches and in the end I had this idea that I could do it differently and it worked," she added shortly.

Swiatek will participate in the WTA Finals, which is slated to be held in Fort Worth between October 31 - November 7.

