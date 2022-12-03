"The greatest doodle mum of all time" - Jack Sock showers his wife with love on her birthday

American tennis player Jack Sock warmed the hearts of tennis fans with a touching message to his wife, Lauren Sock, on her birthday.

Sock took to social media to share several pictures of the pair and expressed his gratitude for her caring, supportive and kind-hearted personality.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my person!!! I'm so thankful for you and life together! Thankyou for being the most supportive, caring, kind-hearted and loving wife in the world! Not to mention the greatest doodle mum of all time. I hope today is amazing for you and I love you so much," the 30-year-old captioned his Instagram post.

Several celebrities from the tennis world, including Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios, wished Lauren well on her birthday in the comments.

Jack Sock, in addition to the message, also paid Lauren a surprise visit. With the former World No. 8 currently enjoying the off-season, he was able to spend time with Lauren on her birthday. Her sister Courtney Little shared a snippet of the two hugging each other.

Courtney Little's Instagram story on Friday

Sock was last seen in action at the 2022 Davis Cup, where he was paired with Tommy Paul for the doubles. They lost to Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in straight sets as the USA suffered a 2-1 defeat against Team Italy in the quarterfinals.

"I’m lucky enough to call you my best friend and soulmate" - Jack Sock and Lauren Sock tied the knot in 2019

Jack Sock and his wife Lauren Sock

Jack Sock officially got engaged to Lauren Sock on December 3, 2019. Nine days after their engagement, they married on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Lauren is a professional dancer, model and Miss North Carolina USA from Charlotte. She celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday.

Sock released a video of their engagement in December 2019 where he can be seen proposing to Lauren. He shared his excitement at beginning a new life and expressed his love for her in the post.

"My person. My heartbeat. My everything. Now my fiance. You make me the happiest guy in the world and make me feel so loved every single day. Words truly can’t describe how I feel about you but when you know, you know. I will forever be thankful that you came into my life and that I’m lucky enough to call you my best friend and soulmate," he wrote in his Instagram post on the engagement back in December 2019.

Before getting married to Lauren, Sock had previously dated Michala Burns and tennis players Katie Boulter and Sloane Stephens.

