Martina Navratilova recently shared her thoughts on the mass shooting incidents in the United States.

According to data produced by The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that analyzes gun violence incidents across the country, this year is expected to experience the second-highest number of mass shootings on record in the United States.

According to the Archive, a mass shooting is defined as an occurrence in which at least four people are shot, and there have been at least 607 mass shootings in the United States as of November 22. In 2021, there were 690 mass shootings, the highest number to date.

Martina Navratilova is renowned for speaking her mind on socio-cultural issues. She recently retweeted an old New York Times article that stated that the only thing that can explain America's high rate of mass shootings is its "astronomical number of guns."

[An 'oxymoron' is a figure of speech in which apparently contradictory terms appear in conjunction, e.g. faith unfaithful kept him falsely true.]

"We are nuts and gun culture is a massive oxymoron," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

And gun culture is a massive oxymoron Peter Elkind @peterelkind



“Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the global population but own 42 percent of the world’s guns.” “The only variable that can explain the high rate of mass shootings in America is its astronomical number of guns.”“Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the global population but own 42 percent of the world’s guns.” nytimes.com/2017/11/07/wor… “The only variable that can explain the high rate of mass shootings in America is its astronomical number of guns.”“Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the global population but own 42 percent of the world’s guns.” nytimes.com/2017/11/07/wor… We are nuts…And gun culture is a massive oxymoron twitter.com/peterelkind/st… We are nuts…And gun culture is a massive oxymoron twitter.com/peterelkind/st…

Martina Navratilova praises Iga Swiatek for speaking out against the former Polish Tennis President's sexual assault allegations

Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Former Polish tennis president Miroslaw Skrzypczynski was recently accused of a number of heinous crimes. The list included molesting underage female tennis players, beating his daughter, and engaging in domestic violence against his ex-wife, Renata Skrzypczyska, a notable Polish tennis player in the 1980s.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who hails from Poland, resorted to social media to demand action and express her concerns about the victims' mental health. Martina Navratilova applauded the three-time Grand Slam winner for making good use of her voice.

"I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis, I can’t be silent. Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries, and strength, I have at the moment to support people who suffer and encourage you [women] to take care of your mental health. When it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is being sensitive about victims." Swiatek wrote.

"I’m against violence in sports, in tennis, in every discipline and in everyday life. That’s why I consider the articles about the president of the Polish Tennis Association as a serious matter. Governing bodies should determine what happened and I hope they will take care of this case after the media wrote about the stories of people who they talked with. It’s about people’s life and health," she added.

Swiatek's heartfelt message went on, in which she expressed the importance of seeking help for anyone who is subjected to such evil.

"I encourage you to look for help when something bad happens in sports communities and in every situation in life. If someone suffers because of it, the most important thing is to take care of themselves and seek support, e.g. there are hotlines and organizations helping people who suffer because of violence," she expressed further, adding, "This can be my role, and this is how I can use my influence here - being a voice who tries to educate and remind that the most significant thing is to look for help when you need it."

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes