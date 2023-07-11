Carlos Alcaraz impressed Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, with his powerful groundstrokes during his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Despite losing the first set, Alcaraz made a remarkable comeback to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

After a sluggish start, the Spaniard's performance gained momentum as the match unfolded, with the level of play elevating in each set. He unleashed a series of exceptional shots that amazed the crowd and left them in a state of awe.

One particular moment during the match drew the attention of both pundits and fans, leaving them astounded. Alcaraz executed a stunning forehand winner with astonishing power, registering an incredible speed of 104 mph. The sheer force and precision in the shot ignited a wave of admiration and accolades for the youngster.

Reacting to Alcaraz's remarkable shot, Rennae Stubbs took to Twitter and exclaimed:

"This was the hardest and best forehand I have ever seen! My god!"

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz hits a blistering 104 mph forehand winner against Matteo Berrettini.



Whoever doesn’t understand the hype around this young man…



Hitting a forehand with this kind of power, this cleanly is simply not normal.



Especially at 20 years old.

Carlos Alcaraz hits a blistering 104 mph forehand winner against Matteo Berrettini. Whoever doesn’t understand the hype around this young man…Hitting a forehand with this kind of power, this cleanly is simply not normal.Especially at 20 years old. https://t.co/aF9Q206d0L This was the hardest and best FH i have ever seen! My god! twitter.com/thetennislette… This was the hardest and best FH i have ever seen! My god! twitter.com/thetennislette…

Carlos Alcaraz: "I have invested significant effort to be in the position I am right now"

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz's path to the Wimbledon quarterfinals was not without its challenges. In the fourth round, he found himself pitted against Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up. Alcaraz initially struggled, conceding the first set 6-3 to the Italian.

However, the young Spaniard swiftly regained his composure, responding with an impressive 6-3 set to level the match. Notably, this marked the first time Berrettini lost his serve in this year's Wimbledon. Alcaraz showcased his dominance by clinching another set 6-3, firmly asserting his control over the proceedings.

With a commendable season record of 44 wins and only four losses so far, Alcaraz has proven himself as a strong contender for the Wimbledon title.

His recent triumph at the Queen's Club Championships further enhances his credentials as he aims to win the ongoing tournament. During a press conference, Carlos Alcaraz exuded confidence when asked about his extraordinary achievements at such a tender age.

"Well, I'm not surprised, honestly, because I am fully aware of my abilities and what I am capable of. I have invested significant effort to be in the position I am right now. Frankly, I am not surprised at all," Alcaraz boldly asserted.

In another significant milestone for the Open Era, Wednesday's (July 12) Wimbledon quarterfinal will see Carlos Alcaraz square off against sixth seed Holger Rune. This will be the third meeting between the two, with the head-to-head standing at 1-1 currently.

Poll : 0 votes