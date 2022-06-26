"The hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's comments on potentially missing the US Open

Novak Djokovic has been making headlines all year due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination. The Serb has been adamant that he will not get the vaccination and has insisted that people should have the right to decide what to put in their body.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has already missed a whole host of tournaments this year, including the first Major of the year Down Under. Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open a record nine times, could only watch from the sidelines as his great rival Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January.

The Serb was able to play at the French Open and will be competing at Wimbledon as well. But questions have arisen over his participation at the US Open later this year as unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter the United States.

Djokovic, in a press conference, made it unequivocally clear when asked about his views on vaccination ahead of the year's final Major.

Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yes.



NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yes. Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yes.

Tennis fans subsequently flooded Twitter to react to the news, with many making their displeasure known.

"The hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh," one fan wrote.

the hole he's digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh



NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yes. Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yes. the hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh twitter.com/benrothenberg/… the hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh twitter.com/benrothenberg/…

JC @CLeevePat Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



And That's your choice Novax

Kyro @Kyro927 Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Hope the rules change so he can be there.

Vansh @vanshv2k Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



No surprises here. It really is a shame that this man was willing to take pain killers and undergo elbow surgery in 2018 to prolong his career (which goes against his holistic approach to life), yet he refuses to take a vaccine which protects both himself and others around him.

Liliana Michelena @lilimichelena Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Some way to completely let a key year go to waste when you're already 35yo!

Swaminathan Suresh @SwaminathanSur4

Uncertainity is painful and it's hard to watch Novak shooting himself in the foot like this. Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Djokovic has given up on GS record. I don't care if Djokovic doesn't win another gs but unable to participate in majors in his last few years of his tennis career is sad.Uncertainity is painful and it's hard to watch Novak shooting himself in the foot like this.

Knowing Djokovic, he'll find a way to rort the system to get in to US.

Many fans expressed their support for Novak Djokovic and applauded his decision to stick to his principles.

"This is where my love for the player vs. the person is really distinguished," one fan wrote.

This is where my love for the player vs. the person is really distinguished.

Novak doesn't change his mind if there isn't a very good reason. (And there isn't). So proud that he stands with his principles. Unlike a lot of players who didn't actually want to vaccinate but just did it to play. At heart they are just as opposed to vaxing as Novak.

Wendy Mauer @wendymauer Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Right. His body, his choice. Remember?

If Novak Djokovic sits out the US Open and is banned from the Australian Open for 3 years, he will not be able to play in ANY of the hard court majors for over a year (soonest would be the 2023 US Open) and he may not ever be able to do so unless he gets vaccinated. Amazing.

So he was permitted to play the USOpen last yr when the Covid situation was much worse but not permitted to play it this year? Are we really still doing this? This is insane.

Boycott Wimbledon @chiliyskiy



Waiting for the new Djokovic saga Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Tennis has been more entertaining off court this season Waiting for the new Djokovic saga

Another set of tennis fans believe that this is the perfect opportunity for Rafael Nadal to achieve the Calendar Grand Slam.

"RAFA pls make use of it," one fan urged.

Petty Crocker @MakeItWayne15 Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Rafaeellll come get yoo things baby

HADIZA @babypharoah Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



#Nadal for the win!!

Jaime🇪🇸 @JaimeOgygyaa Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Q. About the US Open, you said there's nothing you can do at this point. But you do still have time to get vaccinated before New York to make it in time for the US. Is that something you've completely closed your mind to as an option going forward, or...



Grande @DjokerNole ni se te ocurra vacunarse, hay que ir con nuestros principios hasta el final 🤪🤪

Novak Djokovic's history at the US Open

Djokovic at the 2021 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic was on the brink of making history last year when he reached the final of the US Open and was a match away from achieving the Calendar Grand Slam. However, Daniil Medvedev put an end to his dream in what turned out to be a one-sided final.

Djokovic has been triumphant in New York on three occasions - 2011, 2015 and 2018. His most memorable victory came in 2011, when he fought back from two sets down in the semifinals against Roger Federer to reach the final, saving two match points in the process. He beat Nadal in four sets in the showpiece event.

In 2015, the Serb beat Federer in the final in four sets despite the Swiss maestro coming into the match without dropping a single set throughout the tournament. In the 2018 edition, Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, dropping just two sets in the entire tournament.

