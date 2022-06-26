"The hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's comments on potentially missing the US Open

Novak Djokovic has been making headlines all year due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination. The Serb has been adamant that he will not get the vaccination and has insisted that people should have the right to decide what to put in their body.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has already missed a whole host of tournaments this year, including the first Major of the year Down Under. Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open a record nine times, could only watch from the sidelines as his great rival Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in January.
The Serb was able to play at the French Open and will be competing at Wimbledon as well. But questions have arisen over his participation at the US Open later this year as unvaccinated travelers will not be allowed to enter the United States.
Djokovic, in a press conference, made it unequivocally clear when asked about his views on vaccination ahead of the year's final Major.
Tennis fans subsequently flooded Twitter to react to the news, with many making their displeasure known.
"The hole he’s digging just keeps getting bigger it makes me laugh," one fan wrote.
Many fans expressed their support for Novak Djokovic and applauded his decision to stick to his principles.
"This is where my love for the player vs. the person is really distinguished," one fan wrote.
Another set of tennis fans believe that this is the perfect opportunity for Rafael Nadal to achieve the Calendar Grand Slam.
"RAFA pls make use of it," one fan urged.
Novak Djokovic's history at the US Open
Novak Djokovic was on the brink of making history last year when he reached the final of the US Open and was a match away from achieving the Calendar Grand Slam. However, Daniil Medvedev put an end to his dream in what turned out to be a one-sided final.
Djokovic has been triumphant in New York on three occasions - 2011, 2015 and 2018. His most memorable victory came in 2011, when he fought back from two sets down in the semifinals against Roger Federer to reach the final, saving two match points in the process. He beat Nadal in four sets in the showpiece event.
In 2015, the Serb beat Federer in the final in four sets despite the Swiss maestro coming into the match without dropping a single set throughout the tournament. In the 2018 edition, Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets, dropping just two sets in the entire tournament.