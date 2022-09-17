"The Hopman Cup was one for the ages" - Roger Federer responds to Serena Williams' tribute for the Swiss on his retirement

Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday, with the Laver Cup slated to be his last tournament in an illustrious 24-year career. His announcement was followed by an outpouring of support and tributes from players, organizations and tennis fans all over the world.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who herself retired from the sport after her third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open, posted a heartfelt message to Federer in an Instagram post.

"Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you Roger Federer," she wrote.

Roger Federer responded to Serena Williams' post, reminiscing about their mixed doubles clash at the Hopman Cup in 2019. Frances Tiafoe and Williams played against Federer and Belinda Bencic, with the Swiss pair beating them 4-2, 4-3 (5-3).

"The Hopman Cup was one for the ages," Federer commented.

"Looking forward to watching you Federize a few" - Roger Federer responds to Stefanos Tsitsipas' tribute

Federer (L) & Tsitsipas in action at the Laver Cup 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas also took to social media to pay tribute to his inspiration, Roger Federer, on account of his retirement. The Greek tennis star, who is set to feature alongside the 41-year-old at the Laver Cup, revealed that the Swiss was the reason behind him picking up the racquet and choosing a one-handed backhand.

He went on to add that his legacy is such that his dominant style of play and crushing of opponents with "class and style" meant that Urban Dictionary coined the term "Federize" in honor of the Swiss legend.

"I can’t thank you enough for being the reason I pursued tennis in the first place. The reason I play a one-handed backhand today. The reason I dreamt for the first time watching you lift that Wimbledon trophy in 2004," he wrote.

"To truly "federize" someone you must not only dominate them, but also dominate them with class and style. And that can be found in the Urban Dictionary thanks to you Roger Federer. Proud and honoured to be part of “The Last Dance” by your side," he added.

Federer responded to Tstisipas' heartfelt tribute by saying that he wished to see the Greek "Federize" his opponents soon.

"Thanks pal. Looking forward to watching you Federize a few," Federer wrote.

The duo will be in action at the O2 Arena in London for the Laver Cup from September 23-25.

