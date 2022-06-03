"The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special" - Sachin Tendulkar, Thomas Müller and others react to Alexander Zverev's nasty injury at the French Open

Alexander Zverev looked all set to play the match of his life against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open, but his efforts were cut short by a freak injury. Just as the match was heating up, the German took a tumble while attempting a running forehand and was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair amid tears.

The World No. 3 eventually conceded the match while trailing 7-6(8), 6-6, assuring the 21-time Grand Slam champion Nadal a place in Sunday's final.

On his way out, Zverev received a standing ovation from the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd for his valiant display, a sentiment shared by fans and celebrities on social media.

Many prominent athletes and celebrities immediately took to Twitter to wish the 25-year-old a speedy recovery. There was also unanimous praise for Nadal, who rushed over without hesitation to check up on his opponent.

"The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special," cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



#RolandGarros The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special. The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special.#RolandGarros https://t.co/t7ZE6wpi47

Story continues below ad

"This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back, Alexander Zverev. Rafael Nadal - Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect," former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri tweeted.

"Get well soon, Alexander Zverev! All the best! Come back stronger," fellow German and footballer Thomas Müller tweeted.

Story continues below ad

"Get well soon, Alexander Zverev. A horrible end to a sensational semi-final and a great tournament!" German footballing legend Bastian Schweinsteiger tweeted.

Bastian Schweinsteiger @BSchweinsteiger 🏼 Ein grausames Ende für ein sensationelles Halbfinale und ein tolles Turnier! #RolandGarros Get well soon @AlexZverev 🏼 Ein grausames Ende für ein sensationelles Halbfinale und ein tolles Turnier! #FrenchOpen Get well soon @AlexZverev 🙏🏼 Ein grausames Ende für ein sensationelles Halbfinale und ein tolles Turnier! #FrenchOpen #RolandGarros

"Rafael Nadal into the final of the 2022 French Open, not in the manner he or his fans would have wanted. An incredible game of tennis cut short by a nasty injury. Well played and get well soon, Zverev," Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar tweeted.

Story continues below ad

Farhan Akhtar @FarOutAkhtar

Well played and get well soon @RafaelNadal into the final of the #FrenchOpen2022 .. not in the manner he or his fans would have wanted .. an incredible game of tennis cut short by a nasty injury.Well played and get well soon @AlexZverev .@RafaelNadal into the final of the #FrenchOpen2022 .. not in the manner he or his fans would have wanted .. an incredible game of tennis cut short by a nasty injury. Well played and get well soon @AlexZverev ❤️

"Awful end to the semifinal and just hope there's no break in his ankle. Rafa saw no reason to celebrate a 14th appearance in the final in Paris. A champion for so many reasons," Welsh cricketer and commentator Alan Wilkins tweeted.

Alan Wilkins @alanwilkins22 @PrakashAmritraj @Vijay_Amritraj Awful end to the semifinal for @AlexZverev @RafaelNadal at @rolandgarros and just hope there's no break in his ankle. Rafa saw no reason to celebrate a 14th appearance in the final in Paris. A champion for so many reasons. #GetWellAlex Awful end to the semifinal for @AlexZverev v @RafaelNadal at @rolandgarros and just hope there's no break in his ankle. Rafa saw no reason to celebrate a 14th appearance in the final in Paris. A champion for so many reasons. #GetWellAlex @PrakashAmritraj @Vijay_Amritraj

Story continues below ad

"Sad end to such a promising game," Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel tweeted.

Rafael Nadal one match away from his 14th French Open title

The 13-time winner takes on either Marin Cilic or Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 French Open

Story continues below ad

Now assured of a place in the final of the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal will cross swords with either Casper Ruud or Marin Cilic in the summit clash. The two face off in the other semifinal to decide who meets the Mallorcan in the final, in a match that is regarded by many as an even closer contest than the first semifinal.

While the 21-time Grand Slam champion is yet to face Ruud on the ATP Tour, he has a 7-2 head-to-head lead against the Croat.

Either way, the World No. 5 will be looking to win an incredible 14th French Open title and a 22nd Major title, further extending his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Slam race.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far