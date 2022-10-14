"The importance of role models" - Judy Murray reacts to Coco Gauff wanting to continue the legacy of Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray has reacted to Coco Gauff expressing her desire to continue the legacy of Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

The American youngster is currently competing at the 2022 San Diego Open, where, in the opening two rounds, she got past compatriot Robin Montgomery and Canadian star Bianca Andreescu to set up a quarterfinal clash with Iga Swiatek.

After her match with fellow teenager Montgomery, Gauff stated that the two of them, who are African-Americans, are the products of the Williams sisters' legacy. The 18-year-old also expressed her appreciation for having examples to emulate and her desire to do the same for others.

"I mean, it definitely affects the future a lot. I think if Serena and Venus saw this today, two 18-year-olds, both African Americans, playing on the WTA 500 level, I think they'll be proud and I think both of us are products of their legacy," Gauff said.

"I'm grateful that I had those examples to follow after and I hope that I can maybe be an example myself," she added.

In view of this, renowned tennis coach Judy Murray took to Twitter to react to the American's statement. Murray wrote:

"The importance of role models."

"The level is going to be great, she is a champion" - Coco Gauff on her San Diego Open QF clash with Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek at the 2022 French Open.

In a rematch of the 2022 French Open title bout, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will square off in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Saturday. The two have met three times on the court to date, with the Pole winning each time.

After defeating Bianca Andreescu, Gauff was asked about her match with Swiatek in a post-match interview. She responded that it would be an opportunity to see if she had progressed since their previous encounter.

"Obviously the level is going to be great. Iga is a champion and it’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time," Gauff said.

She also reflected on her win over Andreescu, who she defeated 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. She acknowledged that her opponent played extremely well and that every point in the match was crucial.

"It was a match where every point mattered. Bianca came in playing great tennis and I knew she was going to fight right down to the end," the 18-year-old said.

