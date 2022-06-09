"The injury is complex and goes beyond healthy habits" - Pau Gasol on Rafael Nadal's foot injury

Former Los Angeles Lakers and FC Barcelona basketballer Pau Gasol recently met Rafael Nadal in Barcelona. Nadal was in the city to receive treatment for his chronic foot injury.

Gasol later attended an event in the same city where he spoke about his good friend Nadal, revealing how the latter's injury is "complex" and needs time to heal. He said:

"The injury is complex and goes beyond healthy habits. You have to be patient."

Gasol also expressed hope for his "friend" to find a way past his injury to compete and also live a healthier life. He added:

"Rafa matters to me as a friend. I hope he can solve the injury, not only to continue competing, but for his quality of life. We talk about health."

El Partidazo de COPE @partidazocope



🏼 "Ojalá pueda solventar la lesión, para seguir compitiendo y por su calidad de vida"



🏼 "Rafa me importa como amigo, la lesión es compleja y hay que tener paciencia"



#PartidazoCOPE

cope.es/deportes/notic… @paugasol , manda un mensaje de ánimo a @RafaelNadal

On Tuesday (7 June), Nadal visited Barcelona to undergo the first round of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) treatment. This had been recommended by physicians to deal with his foot injury. On his way back to Mallorca, he was spotted walking with the help of crutches at the Barcelona airport.

"Rafael Nadal's problems worsen with the cold" - Coach Francisco Roig

Francisco Roig [left] with Rafael Nadal at the 2020 ATP Cup

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal's coach Francisco Roig recently spoke to Noticias, where he briefly described the extent and cause of his ward's chronic foot injury.

The 22-time Major champion has been suffering from Mueller-Weiss syndrome since the start of his career. However, his condition has worsened over the last 12 months. Nadal was forced to inject his foot to numb the pain at the 2022 French Open but does not want to continue with this course of action in future tournaments.

Roig revealed that the Mallorcan's injury worsens in colder temperatures. However, he added that he had faith in the latest course of pain relief treatment recommended to the latter. Roig said:

"Rafa's problems worsen with the cold. But she (doctor) hopes the new pain relief treatment will work. We will have to wait. I think it's 2 or 3 sessions and Rafa will be delighted, so will we. He will live painlessly for a while."

NDTV Sports @Sports_NDTV



#Wimbledon



sports.ndtv.com/tennis/rafael-… #RafaelNadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet #RafaelNadal has for years suffered from a problem in his foot called Muller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and degenerative condition affecting bones in the feet #Wimbledon sports.ndtv.com/tennis/rafael-…

He also pointed out how months of inactivity during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 worsened his ward's chronic condition:

"We were locked up for a while and not exercising goes against him. Since then he has had more problems."

The former player revealed how the 14-time French Open champion often has to abandon training within minutes of commencement due to an incredible amount of pain.

"He can't train, have to train for 20 minutes and quit," Roig said.

Rafael Nadal's participation in future tournaments is currently in doubt due to his foot injury.

