"The most insincere, self-serving apology" - Novak Djokovic fans call out Tony Jones despite apologizing to Serb in Australian Open fiasco

Novak Djokovic's loyalists lashed out at Tony Jones after the journalist attempted to clear the air surrounding his controversial remarks about the Serb directed at Serbian fans at the 2025 Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had initially criticized Jones, without naming him, at a press conference and in a self-recorded video following his fourth-round win at the hardcourt Major.

After his comments went viral for all the wrong reasons, Jones told Channel Nine, his employers, that he had made the remarks in jest. The journalist also said that he had apologized to the Serb's camp privately.

"Disappointed that it’s come to this. Comments were made on the news on the Friday night which I considered to be banter, I considered it to be humour - which is consistent with most things I do," Jones told Channel Nine.

"Having said that, I was made aware on the Saturday morning from Tennis Australia, via the Djokovic camp, that the Djokovic camp weren’t happy with the comments. As such, I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp, and issued an apology - now 48 hours ago - for any disrespect Novak felt that I caused. I stand by that apology," he added.

Diehard Novak Djokovic fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, weren't impressed with Tony Jones' admission. Several suggested that the journalist's apology was an insincere one.

"This is the most insincere, self-serving apology with zero accountability - one of those where “if you are offended, I’m sorry”, not “I should never have made those comments, I’m sorry”. @TJch9 is a xenophobic POS who has got away with too much for too long! @9NewsMelb," a fan wrote.

"Ah yes, the non apology apology: “I apologize for any disrespect Novak felt.” Huh? You apologize for your conduct, not someone else’s feelings," commented another.

"He’s such an embarrassment to the country. That was not an apology!" another chimed in.

There were others who felt that Jones needed to apologize to the former World No. 1 in public since he had made the offensive comments in public as well.

"He needed to apologise on public national tv where he slandered Novak fans in the guise of humour. And real apologies don't include "If, but"," wrote one fan.

"“Disappointed that it’s come to this” well maybe don’t say stupid s**t on live television," another added.

"So he says he made an apology that no-one ever saw or heard?" questioned one.

Tennis Australia, the governing body of tennis in Australia and also the organizers of the Australian Open, later issued a brief statement confirming that Djokovic had accepted Jones' apology as a public one.

"Novak Djokovic acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested" - Tennis Australia

Novak Djokovic (Source: Getty)

In a statement issued on the feud, Tennis Australia mentioned that the Serb had put the war of words behind him by accepting the journalist's apology. The statement also expressed the 24-time Grand Slam champion's desire to focus on the quarterfinals of the 2025 Australian Open.

"Novak acknowledges the apology has been given in public as requested and is now moving on and focusing on his next match," the statement read.

The Serb is set to lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. The pair's last meeting at Grand Slam level ended with a one-sided win for the Spaniard in the final of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

However, their most recent meeting, in the men's singles gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finished in the 24-time Major winner's favor as he finally ended his wait for gold at the prestigious Games.

