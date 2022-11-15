"The issue was starting that first game lousy and picking up very late" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his defeat to Novak Djokovic at 2022 ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas began his 2022 ATP Finals campaign with a 4-6, 6-7 (4) defeat at the hands of five-time champion Novak Djokovic. Speaking to the media after his loss, Tsitsipas attributed the result to his slow start to the match.

The 2019 champion got broken in the very first game of the match, following which Djokovic pocketed the opening set without breaking a sweat. Asked at the press conference if he felt his backhand, which was severely targeted by Djokovic during the match, had let him down, Tsitsipas responded in the negative even though he admitted to finding the rhythm on his backhand substantially late in the match.

"No, I wouldn't say so. I kind of found it in the last rally we had before he kind of served those two great serves. I found a rhythm, I got into the rally a little bit better, a few adjustments that I made. I just wish I could have done this earlier, I don't know. Certain things come at random times in matches, completely random. Could be the very last points of the match," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

He denied that he was hindered by the sheer speed of the courts but blamed his lack of focus at the start of the match.

"The court is fast. I can't deny it. It's fast. But I like it. It helps my serve. It helps my first few shots. I wouldn't say it was an issue," he stated, adding, "The issue was starting that first game lousy and not getting into the match, picking up very late. On this kind of court, you want to be zoned in as early as possible. I failed to do so in the opening of that match."

"I deeply believe that I can reach that spot one day; I'm not really that much in a rush" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on year-end No. 1 ranking

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas entered the 2022 ATP Finals knowing that a 5-0 clean sweep at the event would have secured him the year-ending No. 1 ranking ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

However, the Greek's hopes were killed by his defeat to Djokovic. In the aftermath of his loss, Tsitsipas claimed during his press conference that he was not as concerned about the year-ending No. 1 ranking as he was about his performances in Turin.

"I mean, look, if I was to play good tennis this week, win all of my matches, for sure I deserve the spot. It shows good performance, it shows consistency," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"But, look, it's not really occupying too much of my mind. I'm kind of excited that I get the opportunity to do something this week that can give me a record, a personal record, and a milestone," he continued.

Tsitsipas believes he can attain the top spot someday but stressed that he is not losing sleep over that particular laurel.

"I deeply believe that I can reach that spot one day. I'm not really that much in a rush, to be honest. Of course, it would have been better if it happened this week," he said.

"I am more here for the marathon of all. I see the bigger picture, the longer run. I have a lot of opportunities next year to play some good tennis. If it comes, I'll be very happy, my country will be very happy, my family will be happy," he added.

