As Novak Djokovic heads into the Wimbledon final against Nick Kyrgios, when was the last time the Serb entered a Grand Slam final with a negative head-to-head record against his opponent?

Novak Djokovic stands strong in his title defence after going through to the Wimbledon final with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of home favorite Cameron Norrie in the semifinals on Friday. The 35-year-old will face Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's title clash.

Soonwoo Kwoon, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Miomir Kecmanovic, Tim van Ritjhoven and Jannik Sinner are the other players the Serbian got past to reach his eighth grass Slam final.

Kyrgios, who advanced to his first Grand Slam final when Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury, will be looking forward to winning his maiden Major title whilst the Serb will be bidding for his seventh Wimbledon crown.

Amidst the talk of the upcoming final, the head-to-head record between them has been a fairly talked about subject. The Aussie has the upper hand in his head-to-head with Djokovic, winning both his encounters to date.

However, this is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has gone into a Grand Slam final with a negative head-to-head record against his opponent.

Back in 2015, at the US Open, he was up against his arch-rival Roger Federer. Back then, it was the Swiss who had the advantage as their head-to-head stood at 21-20 in Federer's favor.

Djokovic equalled the record in the final, beating Roger Federer in four dramatic sets to win his second US Open and 10th Grand Slam title.

"I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent" - Novak Djokovic ahead of his clash with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

After his match against Cameron Norrie, Novak Djokovic spared some words for his next opponent Nick Kyrgios. He said that the Aussie is tremendously talented, adding that he is "glad" that Kyrgios is in the finals.

"Honestly, as a tennis fan, I'm glad that he's in the finals because he's got so much talent," Djokovic said. "His motion for the serve is so fluid and just very quick. He can hit any angle really. He tosses it forward so he can come in, serve and volley. He puts himself in a great position to be aggressive or to stay back."

The World No. 3, who did not win a set in both their previous meetings, acknowledged that it is difficult for him to analyze Kyrgios' tactics and that the match will be decided by "small margins."

"It's tough to read. I haven't practised with him or played with him since the last time I lost to him. I guess it's going to be a game of small margins," Djokovic said.

