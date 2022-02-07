"The last two days of the US Open against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were unique, what I experienced in Davis Cup was a dream" - Juan Martin Del Potro

Earlier on Sunday, Juan Martin Del Potro revealed that he would likely retire after taking part in this year's South American clay court swing. The Argentinian hasn't played a competitive match on the ATP tour since fracturing his kneecap during the grass court season in 2019.

Speaking to the press, Del Potro tearfully insisted that he was ready to draw the final curtain on his career. The Argentinian then went on to reminisce about some of the greatest moments he enjoyed on court, which included beating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to win the 2009 US Open.

He also noted that 2016 was a special year, which saw him not only help Argentina win their first-ever Davis Cup title but also win the silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

"The last two days of the US Open, against Nadal and Federer, were unique. What I experienced in Davis Cup was a dream. And personally, the Rio Games were very nice," he said. "There is the podium... [it] can [help] overcome everything because they make me feel it."

Del Potro then spoke in detail about a variety of topics. The 2009 US Open winner first touched upon how he never took pride in his distinguished career, before disclosing that he had been training hard for the last three months just to play in his hometown.

"I always liked a low profile, speaking little, speaking on the pitch and communicating what is fair and necessary. That is why going out to say everything I had saved is not easy," the Argentinian said. "I feel relieved and transparent as I always was."

"I worked three months to play in Buenos Aires. Perhaps what frustrates me is the pain in my leg," he said. "I would like it to be less to face everything differently. But it is what I have to do."

The Argentinian also expressed dismay at the situation concerning his knee, while asserting that he saw this year as a good opportunity to play in Buenos Aires.

"I keep hoping that someone will light up to change the course of the leg but it will be with another approach, without so much pressure and without so much tennis ahead," Del Potro said. "I decided to play because it was the tournament in Buenos Aires and possibly I was not going to be able to do it another time."

"I also do not rule out continuing to consult doctors, as has happened with Andy Murray or Pablo Andújar" - Juan Martin Del Potro

Juan Martin Del Potro at the 2009 US Open

Towards the end of the interview, Del Potro asserted that his return to the tour had an upside and that he intended to do his best at the ATP 250 tournament in Buenos Aires.

The 33-year-old also claimed he was willing to consult more doctors to possibly prolong his career. He pointed to his peers Andy Murray and Pablo Andujar, both of whom have continued to compete on the tour despite enduring multiple surgeries.

"Beyond the anguish and sadness, I want Tuesday to be an unforgettable day," he said. "Having the tournament in Buenos Aires close at this moment of my knee made me feel like it was now or never again."

"Everything I do in this tournament I will do with the same passion as always," he added. "I also do not rule out continuing to consult doctors, as has happened with Murray or Pablo Andújar."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala