'The lightness of Roger Federer inspires me a lot in my work' - French artist Mathieu Forget

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have captivated fans across the world with their unreal success over the last decade and a half.

The trio have amassed 56 of the last 67 Grand Slams, including the last 13 in a row. And since 2004, only one other player (Andy Murray in 2016) has ended the year ranked World No. 1.

The Big 3's dominance over the ATP tour in the 21st century has been so complete and so long-lasting that it has started to transcend the sport. So it doesn't come as a surprise when people even outside the tennis world sing hosannas about them.

Recently, French artist Mathieu Forget went to the extent of referring to the trio (along with Andy Murray and Gael Monfils) as 'artists' in their own right.

Roger Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Monfils are tennis artists: Mathieu Forget

(From L to R) Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Speaking during an appearance on a podcast, the Frenchman Mathieu Forget spoke very highly of tennis players and in particular of Roger Federer - who he claimed to be an inspiration for his work.

"The lightness of Roger Federer when he plays. It inspires me a lot in my work," Forget said.

Pour le dernier épisode de notre podcast, @rKZjust a échangé avec Mathieu Forget. Danseur, acteur, acrobate et chorégraphe, le fiston d'un certain gaucher prend plaisir à créer en entremêlant les disciplines.

➥ https://t.co/8hXPX2lQu6

Mathieu Forget is an actor, dancer, acrobat and choreographer in France and knows the sport of tennis very well. He is the son of former French player Guy Forget, who is now the tournament director at Roland Garros.

Forget went on to claim that the term 'artist' is not specific to a particular profession or a particular kind of work. An artist is any person that raises the standard of their art, according to the Frenchman.

"I have a theory, which comes from my grandfather, on the definition of an artist. An artist is a person who manages to raise his profession or his art to the highest possible stage," said Forget. "For me, Roger Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and all the best in the world are tennis artists. Gael Monfils too."

"J'ai une théorie, qui vient de mon grand-père, sur la définition d'un artiste. Un artiste, c'est une personne qui parvient à élever sa profession ou son art au stade le plus haut possible. Pour moi, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray et tous les meilleurs du monde sont (...)

Forget further pointed out how the legacy that these top players leave behind - not just in their home countries, but across the world - is comparable to the legacy of any great artist. He believes the uniqueness of their play is a testament to their talent, creativity and discipline.

"They all have a way of playing that is unique and they do it with elegance and ease, which takes not only work but also incredible artistry and talent and creativity," asserted Forget.