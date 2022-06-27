"The love and flame for this sport still burns in me; now that we have gotten to 80 wins at Wimbledon, let's get to a 100" - Novak Djokovic after 1R win at SW19

Novak Djokovic became the first player in history to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slams after his first-round win at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, but the defending champion has no plans to stop just yet. Now that he has reached the 80-mark, the Serb wants to push even harder and notch up a 100 wins at SW19 in the years to come.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Soon Woo Kwon, the World No. 3 revealed that Grand Slams were the top priority at this point in his career and that he saved his best tennis for these tournaments.

"At this stage of my career, I try to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and really deliver on the most significant courts in history. Now that we have gotten to 80 [wins at Wimbledon], let's get to a 100," Djokovic said.

Adding that the love and passion for the sport still burned him despite the fact that he is not as young as he used to be, the 20-time Grand Slam champion remarked that he was willing to fight as hard as it takes to keep racking up the wins.

"This sport has given me everything. I owe a lot to this sport and I love it still with all my heart. I have a lot of passion for it and I am as dedicated as anybody out there. I am not one of the youngsters anymore and a lot of things have changed but the love and flame for this sport still burns in me," Djokovic said.

The former World No. 1 was happy to return to Wimbledon once more as the defending champion, stating that he had spent his entire childhood dreaming about winning at this very arena. Now that he has made that a reality, Djokovic was absolutely ecstatic with himself.

"I've said this a few times before, but this court has always been special for me. It's always been the court where I dreamed of playing and winning and all my childhood dreams came true on this court," he said. "It's an absolute honor and pleasure to come back [here]."

"I didn't have any preparation tournaments, so I was always going to feel a little bit less comfortable" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was glad that he had the serving capablities to survive the challenge from Soo Woo Kwon

Novak Djokovic also had words of high praise for the man he defeated in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon -- Soon Woo Kwon. The 35-year-old was not expected to drop a set in his opener, but had to fend off a spirited fight from the South Korean before finding his rhythm.

The Serb, however, saw no reason to panic, commenting that it was only understandable since he came into SW19 without playing any lead-up tournaments on grass.

"Credit to Kwon for playing some really high quality tennis. He deserves the applause. Always starting the tournament, I didn't have any preparation tournaments, so I was always going to feel a little bit less comfortable," he said. "Particularly when playing against someone as talented as Kwon."

Hailing Kwon as a "talented" youngster, the World No. 3 was proud of the way he tactically adjusted himself to prevail against the 24-year-old in the end.

"It was really difficult to go through him, so I had to figure out a way tactically to getting control of the point. I think my serve helped," Djokovic said. "At this level, one or two points or shots decide the winner and I am glad I was on the winning side today."

