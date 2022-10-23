"The match was helpful for my whole career"- Stefanos Tsitsipas on his 2021 French Open final defeat to Novak Djokovic

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he learned a lot from his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final.

The Greek had a golden opportunity to win his first Grand Slam in Paris as he led by two sets against the 21-time Grand Slam champion. However, he could not convert his lead and eventually lost in five sets, going down 7-6(6), 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In an interview with Red Bull, Tsitsipas revealed that after his loss in the final, he learned that he could still get better and too not be so stubborn.

"My defeat against Novak in Paris definitely showed me what I still have to learn to get better. The match was helpful for my whole career. It also showed me not to be too stubborn and uptight in a grand final next time," said Tsitsipas.

The win gave Djokovic his 19th Grand Slam and second French Open title. He also became the first man since Rod Laver to win all four Slams twice.

"Greece is my home, I have my roots there and I have the culture of the country in my blood" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

In the same interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he is very proud to represent his country. He mentioned that Greece is in his blood and he is happiest when he is in the country.

"Greece is my home. I have my roots there and I have the culture of the country in my blood. Greece is also a kind of shell for me. Maybe it also protects me. I'm definitely happiest when I'm there," Stefanos Tsitsipas stated.

He also spoke about his desire to help his nation and give something back after it has given him so much.

"I also want to help my country. To give something back to it, from the love of the people I feel. I want to give hope, especially to young people. It should become an even better place to live. I want to help the country get the respect it deserves," he said.

The 24-year-old also spoke about the importance of finding a work-life balance whilst competing at the highest level of the sport.

"We professionals live in a bubble, but the things I do for myself away from tennis - including meeting people I trust unconditionally - make me feel good about reality. That’s important for me. This also sharpens your consciousness. And yes, maybe that really makes me a better player," he added.

