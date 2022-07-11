"The match lacked great brilliance, Novak Djokovic once again proved that he is a great champion without the need to display his most dazzling tennis" - Toni Nadal on Serb's Wimbledon triumph

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic reigned supreme at Wimbledon once again as he beat Nick Kyrgios in the showpiece final. The 21-time Grand Slam champion lost the first set but won the next three to win his seventh title at SW19.

Giving his two cents on the match was Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

In a column for El Pais, the Spanish coach spoke about how Kyrgios' inconsistency with his aggressiveness was one of the primary reasons why the match lacked brilliance.

"The match lacked great brilliance, mainly because there were too many points not played. The Australian's lack of consistency, especially when it comes to maintaining his aggressiveness, highlighted the main problem that, in my opinion, his game arises. He has a bad habit of hitting too many balls either way, basically not paying attention and in a bad position," Toni Nadal wrote.

Nadal also wrote about Djokovic's innate ability to go to lengths that his opponent will not. Despite Kyrgios landing over 70% of his first serves and hitting 30 aces, the Serb kept getting the ball back in play and putting pressure on the Australian.

"Novak Djokovic, without the need to display his most dazzling game, once again proved that he is a great champion. Everything that his opponent was not willing to do, is just what he normally does. He is a serious player, who always shows the best predisposition to face the most unfavorable moments," Toni Nadal said.

"Novak Djokovic continues to stalk Rafael Nadal in the race to be the greatest player of all time" - Toni Nadal

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Toni Nadal concluded his column by writing about Novak Djokovic's hunt to be the greatest player of all time as he tries to catch up to Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles.

"With this new victory at Wimbledon, the Serbian player continues to enhance his sports figure and stalk Rafael in the race to be the greatest winner of all time," Toni Nadal concluded.

He also made observations about how Kyrgios had his chances in the fourth set to take the match the distance but was let down due to his temperament.

"He recovered in the fourth, but in the decisive moments he was unable to control his anxiety that, again, degenerated into constant rebukes to his team as if they were the culprits of the unwanted paths that the scoreboard was taking for him.," Toni Nadal wrote.

