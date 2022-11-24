"The match put eyes on the back of the sport after an era of Sampras and Agassi" – Tennis fans pick Wimbledon 2008 final between Nadal and Federer as the greatest match of all time

The 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will undoubtedly be at the center of any debate about the best tennis match ever played.

Federer and Nadal engaged in a duel for the ages, with the Spaniard winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-7(8-10), 9-7. The match was delayed by rain for 48 minutes, making the final run time seven hours.

The match recently caught the eye of tennis enthusiasts, with one claiming that after the age of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi started to wane and many were drifting away from tennis, the match brought attention back to the sport in the US.

"Not even as a bias, but Nadal-Federer Wimbledon 2008. The match put eyes back on the sport in the US after the era of Sampras and Agassi started to fade and many were gravitating away from the sport," a fan wrote.

Another fan remarked that the 2008 Wimbledon final was the most dramatic, featured a lot of incredible moments, and had enormous historical significance:

"2008 Wimbledon Final - the most dramatic, so much historical significance, tons of epic points/moments."

Here are a few more fan reactions.

2009 AO final

2012 AO final

2013 RG SF

2017 AO final

2018 Wimbledon SF

The quality of play,

2009 SF and F of AO

A look at Rafael Nadal's 2022 season

Nadal's win-loss record for 2022 stands at 39-8

The Spaniard ultimately had a successful season in 2022. Even though the second half of his campaign didn't go according to plan, he still managed to win two Slams.

The World No. 2 enjoyed his best-ever start to the season when he grabbed the Australian Open title and won 20 straight matches after a six-month absence from the court due to a severe foot injury. Nadal went on to win a record-tying 14th French Open title—his 22nd Major overall. He also won the ATP 250 and 500 tournaments in Melbourne and Acapulco.

Throughout the season, the Spaniard struggled with several injuries, including a persistent foot injury, a rib fracture, and a torn abdominal muscle. He finished the year with a World No. 2 ranking. His win-loss record for 2022 stands at 39-8.

The 36-year-old recently said in a press conference following his final match at the ATP Finals that he was happy with his performance and was prepared for the upcoming season.

"Two Grand Slams and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can't complain at all," he said, adding, "At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot to me. For 2023, just let's try to have the right preparation, work the proper way, and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning," the Spaniard said.

