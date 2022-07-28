"The most memorable session with both matches top shelf" - Pam shriver recalls US Open 2020 women's semifinals Ft. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Jennifer Brady 

With this year being the 25th anniversary of the opening of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams' epic semifinal encounter against Victoria Azarenka has been touted as one of the greatest matches to be played on the court at the US Open.

Former World No. 3 Pam Shriver took to Twitter to reply to a question about what are some of the greatest matches that have taken place at the arena. The 1978 US Open finalist picked both the women's semifinals from the 2020 edition of the tournament, where the second semifinal was contested between Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady.

"Given no fans, covid restrictions, bubble, and players playing 1st pandemic Major Tennis, Serena Williams vs. Victoria Azarenka and Jennifer Brady vs Naomi Osaka semifinals at the 2020 US Open was most memorable session with both matches top shelf," Shriver wrote.

Both the matches were top-draw classics and both went the distance. The first semifinal of the tournament between Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady saw the Japanese international, seeded fourth at Flushing Meadows, reach the final after winning the match 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

The second semifinal saw Serena Williams crash to a defeat against the unseeded Victoria Azarenka despite winning the opening set. The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared to be on her way to the final after dropping just one game in the opening set. But Azarenka, a two-time Major winner, came back firing on all cylinders as she won the next two sets to wrap up the clash 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The final saw Naomi Osaka do to Azarenka what the Belarusian did to Serena Williams. Osaka dropped the first set but came back and won the match in a dominant display with the final scoreline reading 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. This was Azarenka's third loss in a US Open final, while Osaka won her second title in New York and third Grand Slam overall.

Serena Williams' record at the US Open

A look at Williams' dominance at the US Open

The last time Serena Williams won the US Open was in 2014 but she still holds an obscene record at her home Grand Slam. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has won the tournament six times: 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 -- showcasing her dominance at the event in three different decades.

Williams has been to the finals of the tournament on 10 occasions, finishing as the runner-up four times -- 2001, 2011, 2018 and 2019. Her losses came against Venus Williams, Samantha Stosur, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far