"The narcissism of this guy is just off the scale" - Martina Navratilova criticizes Kanye West after rapper doubles down on racist remarks in recent apology

Former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova has been highly critical of the recent comments made by American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye.

West has come under fire for his anti-semitic comments, which led to him being dropped by several brands like Adidas. He has also lost his billionaire status on the Forbes list in this period.

In a recent interview, he compared his current situation to the horrific death of George Floyd while apologizing for his recent antics.

“So I when said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now," West said.

The apology did not sit well with Navratilova, who took to social media to call the Grammy winner a 'narcissist'.

"Omg. The narcissism of this guy is just off the scale," she tweeted.

"Look how much more diversity we have in the game today, it’s fantastic" - Martina Navratilova on diversity in tennis right now

Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel at the WTA's 'Her Health Advantage' event.

In an interview with WTA, Martina Navratilova spoke about diversity in tennis and how it has grown in the past couple of decades.

"I mean, look how much more diversity we have in the game today. It’s fantastic. It used to be just Europe and English-speaking countries for the most part," she stated.

She credited Serena Williams for this trend, stating that the 23-time Grand Slam champion not only pushed the barrier but 'blew it wide open' after Jackie Robinson and Althea broke the 'color line' around the world in their respective fields.

"All the other countries were like the poor cousins, and so the game became much more international. And more diversified, color-wise. Tennis is not a welcoming sport for people of color. Althea broke the color line in the 50s when Jackie Robinson was doing it in the major leagues," she said.

"Althea wasn’t allowed to use the regular locker room, so we’ve come a long way. Let’s put it this way: Serena not only pushed the color barrier. She just blew through that door," she added.

