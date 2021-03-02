The new generation can achieve as much as Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic, claims Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently claimed that players of his generation have the ability to achieve similar heights in tennis as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have touched the 20-figure mark in terms of Majors, with Novak Djokovic just two behind them. In addition to this, the Serb and the Swiss have also been World No. 1 for more than 300 weeks each - they are tied at 310 weeks currently.

All these feats were previously thought to be impossible, which is why many are confident that the Big 3's records will stand the test of time. But Stefanos Tsitsipas pointed out that nobody had predicted Roger Federer to go past Pete Sampras’ record in the first place, which suggests even the Swiss' records can be broken.

"I think the new generation could do something similar," Tsitsipas said. "I do not think anyone 15 years ago expected Federer to surpass the Sampras record. It is difficult to predict what will happen. We as a new generation have many players that can offer (something great) in tennis."

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's records can be broken

According to Tsitsipas, the Next Gen players could elevate their game to a higher level than even Novak Djokovic's - if they fully immerse themselves into it. The Greek pointed out how Djokovic was himself far from the finished product in his early years, but through hard work and dedication he was able to become the near-perfect player he is today.

"If any of us take this sport even more seriously, he might improve on Novak Djokovic's levels as well," Tsitsipas said. "We saw (Djokovic) make a huge change in 2011 and become a completely different player, a player that no one could win, he was invincible! I think something similar could be done in the new generation, why not?"

Stefanos Tsitsipas was referring to the changes Novak Djokovic underwent back in 2010, which helped him become the player that he is today. An improvement in his game (especially his serve) coupled with a change in his diet (going gluten-free) enabled Djokovic to get the best out of his mind and body, and the rest is history.

Roger Federer has always been an idol, Novak Djokovic's accomplishments in the last 7-8 years are unthinkable: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roger Federer is Stefanos Tsitsipas' idol

Stefanos Tsitsipas announced his arrival on the big stage at the 2019 Australian Open, when he ousted defending champion Roger Federer in the fourth round. The Greek followed that up with another fine performance against Federer at the 2019 ATP Finals, this time defeating the Swiss in straight sets.

But Tsitsipas still looks up to Roger Federer as his 'idol', and he also admires Novak Djokovic's consistent improvement.

"Roger Federer in my eyes has done incredible things in tennis," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "Not that Novak Djokovic hasn't done it, but for me, Federer has always been an idol I grew up with. The things Djokovic has accomplished lately the last 7-8 years are unthinkable. He has raised its level so much, every year it seems to get better. All I can say is a big thumbs up."