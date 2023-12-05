"The newest member of our family" - Dominic Thiem introduces fans to his pet dog Pipo

Dominic Thiem has welcomed a new member to his family, a Yorkshire terrier puppy named Pipo.

The Austrian is currently attempting to find his best form on the ATP Tour and has been playing regular tennis after some injury troubles over the past few years. Off the court, Thiem is an animal lover and has given home to several pets. He has another dog named Hugo and also had chickens as pets in the past.

Thiem took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 5, to introduce his fans to the newest addition to his family. He shared a couple of pictures of his new pet dog, a black Yorkshire terrier that he has named Pipo.

The 30-year-old captioned the post:

"Meet Pipo, the newest member of our family."

Dominic Thiem is regarded as the most successful athlete to come out of Austria. He became the second singles Grand Slam winner from his country when he won the 2020 US Open, defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. Theim also reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020 and the French Open in 2018 and 2019.

A look into Dominic Thiem's performances in 2023

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem began his 2023 ATP Tour campaign at the Adelaide International but lost in the first round. His first win on the tour came at the Argentina Open in February, where he defeated Alex Molcan in the first round. However, he struggled on the court and did not pick up consecutive wins until April.

Thiem reached the quarterfinal at the Estoril Open and the BMW Open in Munich. His form caught fire at his home tournament, the Austrian Open 2023 Kitzbuhel. An unranked Thiem defeated Facundo Bagnis, Zhizhen Zhang, Arthur Rinderknech, and No. 5 Laslo Djere en route to the final.

The former World No. 3 faced Sebastian Baez in his first ATP Tour final since 2020. The Argentinian downed Thiem in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1 to win the ATP 250 tournament. Thiem's next best performance came at the Astana Open, where he reached the quarterfinal.

At Grand Slams, Dominic Thiem only managed to win one match. He lost to No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open and Pedro Cachin at the French Open. He gave No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas a run for his money at the Wimbledon Championships but eventually came up short, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8).

At the US Open, Thiem bettered No. 25 seed Alexander Bublik in the first round, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. His campaign ended after he retired mid-match against eventual semifinalist Ben Shelton in their second-round clash. Thiem began 2023 at the World No. 102 spot and ended the year as World No. 98.