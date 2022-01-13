Journalists' association criticizes Novak Djokovic; says not informing their peers of positive COVID-19 result is "deeply concerning"

Novak Djokovic has been embroiled in a controversy over his visa and vaccination status ever since his arrival in Melbourne. More criticism has come his way after the Serb admitted to not isolating himself after testing positive for COVID-19. In the statement posted by him on social media, the World No. 1 called it an "error in judgment" to go ahead with his photoshoot with the French newspaper L'Equipe after testing positive.

Novak Djokovic was initially granted a medical exemption to play at this year's Australian Open. The Serb's application for an exemption was based on testing positive for the virus.

But after his arrival in Melbourne last Wednesday, the Australian Open defending champion was detained by the Border Force officials and his visa was subsequently revoked. The Serb's lawyers eventually went to federal court to reverse the decision, and the court ruled in favor of the Serb on Monday.

Djokovic has started his preparations for the 2022 Australian Open since the federal court's verdict, despite there being a growing call for action against the Serb. The World No. 1, in a bid to explain his actions before arriving in Melbourne, took to Instagram earlier on Wednesday. However, the statement has only landed the Serb in more trouble.

In his statement, Djokovic revealed that he had not isolated himself for two weeks following the positive PCR test result, as he attended a photoshoot for L'Equipe.

"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error in judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment," Djokovic said.

Two French journalists have since criticized the Serb's disregard for public health and safety. Simon Cambers (who works for Tennis Majors France) and Isabelle Musy (who works for RTS) spoke out on behalf of the International Tennis Writers Association on Wednesday, stating that it was the Serb's obligation to inform journalists that he was COVID-19 positive.

"The news that Novak Djokovic did not tell one of our members - and the rest of the L'Equipe team on the day - that he had tested positive for COVID-19 is deeply concerning. As journalists, we take great care to adhere to all COVID-19 rules in place and we would expect all players to do the same," the statement by Simon Cambers and Isabelle Musy read.

However, according to a detailed account provided by the newspaper, the Serb wore a mask during the photoshoot and maintained social distancing norms.

Cambers and Musy claim journalists at the 2022 Australian Open have to have to be fully vaccinated, hinting that the rules should also apply to Novak Djokovic

The two journalists also mentioned that it was compulsory for the journalists covering this year's Australian Open to be fully vaccinated.

"Furthermore, it should be noted that journalists have to be fully vaccinated to travel to Melbourne for this year's Australian Open," they wrote.

One of the accusations against Djokovic in this context has been his reluctance to follow tournament rules when it comes to vaccines. Fellow players have also spoken out against the World No. 1 in this regard. The Australian Open authorities have also come under the scanner, with many accusing them of doling out favors to the Serb.

Another journalist, Jon Wertheim, criticized the Grand Slam Board's inaction on Twitter. He reminded his followers that Naomi Osaka's decision to skip her press conference at last year's Roland Garros had led to considerable consternation among the four Majors.

"When do we get the Grand Slam Committee Joint Letter of Condemnation?..... Quoting from the public shaming brought on Naomi Osaka: "Rules are in place to ensure all players are treated exactly the same, no matter their stature, beliefs or achievement," Wertheim tweeted.

