"The Novak Djokovic effect"- Tennis fans react to US Open 2023 setting new single-day attendance record

Tennis fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the record-breaking attendance numbers at the 2023 US Open, with one labelling it as "the Djokovic effect". The final Grand Slam of the year kicked off on 28 August, and record audiences have since flocked the grounds at Flushing Meadows.

Christopher Clarey, a sports journalist at The New York Times, took to social media to share that on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, the US Open broke the single-day attendance record which was set just two days earlier, on the opening day of the New York Major.

"The #US Open Broke another single-day attendance record today: 73,007 fans. Breaks Monday's record of 72,957," he tweeted.

While several fans rushed to Twitter to have their word on the record-breaking attendance figures, some took notice of the fact that the spike in numbers was on days that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was playing.

"Djokovic is breaking all the @usopen attendance records on all the days that he is playing. People are finally being able to appreciate his greatness both on and off the court 👏," a fan tweeted.

Another fan credited the overcrowding at the US Open to the former World No. 1 and to the over-commercialization of the Grand Slam event and the United States.

"The Djokovic Effect! USO is over-commercialized, as the entire USA is. They maximally ise (& abuse) Djokovic for that purpose & yet don't treat him with gratitude & respect but only with envy & resentment," another opined.

While some marvelled at the records, others shared their terrible experiences with overcrowding at Flushing Meadows. One advised scaling back the number of ground passes, as audiences weren't able to enjoy the matches due to the unexpected footfall at the Grand Slam event.

"Way too many ground passes; they should scale back. Was always super fun to watch matches on the outer courts. Now it takes half of the match to get in," one fan commented.

Here are some other fan's reactions to the record-breaking attendance numbers at the 2023 US Open:

Novak Djokovic will face Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian 3R clash at US Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Second-seed Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the New York Major on Friday, 1 September. After beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets in the second round, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has now made it at least to the third round at the US Open every time he has played.

Coming into the third round, World No. 38 Laslo Djere defeated American Brandon Nakashima and Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the opening two rounds of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Djere will hope to continue his fine form against the second seed in the third round, as he came through the previous two rounds in straight-set victories. The World No. 2 won the only previous meeting against Djere in the Round of 16 at the 2022 Serbia Open.

