Iga Swiatek faced an unconventional question from a journalist during a French Open press conference. She was asked about how the women's draw has 'clear favorites' but the men's draw is 'wide open'. The Pole shut down the question in style and fans were impressed with her choice of words.

A journalist explained that the women's draw has Swiatek as a favorite to win the French Open with competition from Aryna Sabalenka and "two, three other contenders". However, the men's draw, considering the injury concerns, is more 'wide open'.

The journalist asked Swiatek if she thinks about this switch in the draws when compared to previous years.

"Well, I wouldn't say it's been switched because it's not like women's tennis was nothing but it depends on what you're interested in."

"If you're a fan of ATP, you're gonna take this draw more important. If you're a fan of WTA, you're gonna take women's draw more important," Iga Swiatek said in her pre-tournament press conference.

Fans were impressed with Swiatek's response with one calling her a defender of women's tennis.

One fan wrote, "It helps so much that the biggest tennis player in the world on the women’s side is also such a staunch defender of women’s tennis... Now if the org that runs women’s tennis was half as competent as players representing them…"

Another fan wrote, "How does she get the responses so right every single time like i csnt she is so well spoken and smart."

"Iga with class and claw," a third fan wrote.

Many fans were left annoyed by the journalist's question.

One fan wrote, "They're trying to bait her into saying something people can be angry about so hard."

Another fan wrote, "The number of idiotic questions from these "journalists" is staggering."

A third fan wrote, "There is practically no conference without some journalistic f*ck-up."

"You don't know who is going to get injured" - Iga Swiatek believes an injury could change the face of the French Open draw

Iga Swiatek during a press conference.

When Iga Swiatek faced the question from the journalist about a switch in the men's and women's draw from previous years, the Pole reminded the room that injuries can occur to anyone and it can change the face of the draw.

"You don't know who is going to get injured, you don't know who is going to recover and be ready to play. Like last year we weren't sure if I'm going to play the first round so this is not so black and white," Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek will begin her French Open defense against Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean on Monday, May 27. She could potentially face Naomi Osaka in the second round.