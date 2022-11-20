"The odds are not great but I will give it my best try" - Casper Ruud eyes World No. 1 ranking

Casper Ruud said that he will give his all to become the World No. 1 despite believing that the odds of that happening aren't too high.

The Norwegian has had an impressive season so far and was in contention for the top spot in the ATP rankings at the US Open, where he reached the final. However, he had to be content with World No. 2 as Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in four sets.

Ruud is currently ranked 4th in the world but could go as high as 2nd if he wins the ATP Finals in Turin. The 23-year-old reached the final of the year-end championships by beating Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Asked in his post-match press conference if becoming the World No. 1 was his next target after being 2nd in the rankings, Casper Ruud admitted that being at the top of the ATP rankings is his aim and that he would try to keep pushing for it.

"Yeah, I think for sure. I've been able to reach new levels of my ranking in the last two, three years, climbing steady and steady. I was close to getting to No. 1, and I didn't. But it gave me a motivation and belief that it can happen in the future, for sure," Ruud said.

"I mean, I don't know what else to say. I will try to keep pushing for it. There are many players that I think are great players on the ATP Tour fighting for the big tournaments. In the future I guess the No. 1 spot will be a little bit more open for more players to get there maybe one time in their career, and I hope I can be one of them," he added.

He added that while the odds of him becoming the World No.1 aren't great, he would try his best to attain the feat.

"I think we've seen it this year with Daniil and Alcaraz have been able to get there. I hope for sure in the future I can be there. It's no guarantee. The odds are not great to become world No. 1, but I will give it my best try," the Norwegian said.

Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic in 2022 ATP Finals title clash

Casper Ruud celebrates his victory over Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals

Casper Ruud has a daunting task ahead as he will face Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serb booked his place in the title clash by beating Taylor Fritz 7-6(5), 7-6(6).

Djokovic currently leads 3-0 in the head-to-head against Ruud. The two last locked horns in the semifinals of the Italian Open this season, with the former winning 6-4, 6-3.

