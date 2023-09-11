"The odds were pretty much against me, I owe a lot to my family" - Novak Djokovic reflects on becoming the first in the Open Era to win 24 Slams

Following his title win at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic reflected on becoming the first person in the Open Era to claim an astounding 24 Grand Slams. He emerged victorious in the final of the New York Major on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

With the win, the Serb became the first player with the highest number of Majors in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams' record of 23. Furthermore, he also joined the esteemed ranks of Margaret Court, sharing the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies (24).

During the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic talked about his journey of coming from a war-torn country. He stated that, despite the overwhelming odds stacked against him and his family, they defied all expectations to shape him into the extraordinary individual he is today.

The 36-year-old also humbly acknowledged that his success is indebted to the unwavering support and sacrifices made by his parents, Srdjan and Dijana.

"The odds were pretty much against me and my family, but, you know, we did it. I say "we," because I owe a lot to my family, to my parents who sacrificed so much for me to be here. And that's not a cliché. I really mean it," he said.

"It was extremely, extremely difficult with lots of adversities that they had to face and atrocities that when you think about it, you know, the last thing you want to think about is supporting maybe your child in expensive sport," the Serb added.

"Novak Djokovic's a born winner" - Coach Goran Ivanisevic after US Open

Following Novak Djokovic's US Open triumph, his coach Goran Ivanisevic addressed the press, shedding light on the driving force behind the Serb's remarkable journey.

Ivanisevic emphasized the invaluable role played by Djokovic's formidable rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who had consistently posed significant challenges to the 36-year-old. Their unwavering resistance ultimately fueled the Serb's determination to shatter their duopoly.

Furthermore, Ivanisevic proclaimed that the World No. 2 possesses an innate winning spirit, a quality that propelled him towards greatness.

"He had the luck to have a guy like Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other. But he's a born winner. For him, when you tell him he cannot do something, it's even worse," he said. "Then he's going to show you that he can do it. It's no excuses."

The coach also expressed immense admiration for Novak Djokovic, hailing his 24th Grand Slam title victory at Flushing Meadows as one of the most monumental accomplishments in tennis history.

"He's one of a kind. Not too many people in this world like him in sport-wise. This is one of the biggest achievement in the sport history. We're not talking about tennis. We are talking generally in sport. He's a winner. He's the guy who is motivating himself," Ivanisevic said.

