"The only one GOAT" - Marion Bartoli's husband and Belgian footballer Yahya Boumediene reacts to Novak Djokovic recording the highest win-percentage in tennis history

Yahya Boumediene, a Belgian footballer, hailed Novak Djokovic as the only 'GOAT' on social media.

Novak Djokovic recently overtook Rafael Nadal to record the highest win percentage in the history of tennis with 83.293%. The Serb recorded the highest win percentage with a win/loss record of 1022-205 at the Astana Open on Sunday. In comparison, the Spaniard was surpassed as his win percentage stood at 83.281% with 1066 wins against 214 losses.

The Serbian won against Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets by a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline to win his 90th singles ATP title and claim the 1022nd win of his career. The most recent retiree, Roger Federer, stood fourth with a win percentage of 82% with a win-loss record of 1251-275, while third position Bjorn Born is in third position with an 82.44% win percentage and a 654-140 win-loss record.

The former French Wimbledon champion's husband and footballer, Yahya Boumediene, is a long-time supporter of the Serb and lent support to Djokovic during the Covid-19 vaccination row.

The footballer celebrated Djokovic's win by posting a screenshot of the top-10 men's tennis win percentage on Instagram.

Novak Djokovic qualifies and seals 5th spot for ATP Finals in Turin

With back-to-back wins in Tel Aviv and Astana, Novak Djokovic joined Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin.

The ATP Finals follows a round-robin format, which includes the top-8 ranked players/teams (in doubles) divided into two groups of four. All singles matches, including the final, are the best of three sets with tie-reaks in each set, including the third. All doubles matches are two sets (no advantage) and a match tiebreak.

Post the World No. 7's grab, there are three spots left to complete the line-up. The world wrings its hand in anticipation as Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz will battle it out for the last three spots. Statistically, these five players are the top contenders to join the the Race to Turin.

All contenders have their sights set on the Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open, and the Paris Masters apart from the five ATP 250 tournaments to win the most points. Among other competitors, Rublev has a strong chance of winning some extra points this week and is the top seed at the Gijon Open. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime and Berrettini are in action at the Firenze Open in Florence this week.

