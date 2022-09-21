The one Grand Slam where we could not see Roger Federer and Andy Murray lock horns

Roger Federer and Andy Murray have shared a fierce rivalry with the former leading 14-11 in their 25 encounters. The duo faced one another in six Grand Slam fixtures, with the Swiss leading 5-1.

However, there is one Major where we never saw Roger Federer and Andy Murray lock horns and that's the French Open. The closest they came to facing each other at Roland Garros was in 2011, where they could have met in the final if Murray had beaten Nadal in the semifinals.

Interestingly, not a single one out of the 25 matches between Roger Federer and Andy Murray came on claycourts and we won't see them lock horns on the surface in a professional capacity.

The very first encounter between the two came in the final of the 2005 Thailand Open, with the Swiss winning 6-3, 7-5. They faced one another in two Masters 1000 finals in 2010, with Murray winning both encounters.

The Brit also beat Federer in the gold medal match at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The final meeting between Federer and Murray came in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters, with the former winning 6-4, 7-6(6).

How did the other Grand Slam matches between Roger Federer and Andy Murray unfold?

Federer and Murray after the Wimbledon final in 2012

The first Grand Slam meeting between Federer and Murray came at the US Open final in 2008. Both players reached the title clash following four-set wins in the semifinals. Federer won the match 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to win the US Open for the fifth time on the trot.

They then met in another Grand Slam final, this time at the Australian Open in 2010. Once again, Roger Federer won in straight sets, triumphing 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(11).

The two faced one another in the Wimbledon final in 2012 and Murray won the opening set 6-4. However, Federer bounced back to win the next three sets 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 to win his seventh title at SW19.

The following year, they met in the semifinals of the Australian Open and were part of a thrilling encounter that saw Murray win 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-7(2). 6-2, thus defeating Federer at a Grand Slam for the first time.

Their next Major encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2014 Australian Open and this time, the Swiss won 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3. The final Grand Slam meeting between Roger Federer and Andy Murray came in the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2015, and the Swiss won 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

