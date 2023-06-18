American coach Rick Macci wished Richard Williams, tennis coach extraordinaire and father of the legendary Venus and Serena Williams duo, on Father's Day.

Richard Williams is regarded as one of the most distinguished personalities in tennis history. The 81-year-old is said to be responsible for introducing the ethics of hard work into his daughters' lives, which made them the champions that they are today.

His dedication and vision for the pair ultimately helped them reach remarkable heights in the tennis world and create innumerable records as a part of their legacy.

Macci and Williams first crossed paths with each other in 1991, when Williams introduced his family and daughters to Rick Macci after inviting him to their house in Compton. The idea was to convince Macci of the Williams sisters' raw potential. Ultimately, the American took the duo under his wing in his Florida academy and the rest is history.

The 68-year-old coached Serena Williams and Venus Williams for four years and was solely responsible for persuading Williams into allowing his daughters to turn pro. Over the years, a strong friendship between Macci and Williams has been cultivated.

In a tweet posted by the American on Sunday (June 18), he recalled how Richard Williams was the single figure in his career of decades who found education to be just as important as professional tennis for his daughters. He wished the tennis veteran a Happy Father's Day and looked forward to seeing him soon.

"A FATHERS DAY GOLD NUGGET. Richard Williams is the only parent ever in my career to has his kids bring school books to the court. The saying was when it would rain go to Ricks office and train the brain. Love this guy! Happy Fathers day Richard. See you soon," wrote Rick Macci.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams opens up about his journey ahead of an upcoming documentary

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' former coach and father Richard Williams has expressed his thoughts in a trailer for his upcoming documentary titled 'On the Line: The Richard Williams Story'.

The documentary, which narrates Williams' life, includes an instance in the trailer where he notably proclaimed that he should have been dead by now owing to the brutality of the rough neighborhood of Louisana where was born in.

"I was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in a neighborhood called Cedar Grove. All my life, I had to be brave, but I should have been dead by now. I have to go forward," spoke Williams.

