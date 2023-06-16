Serena Williams' and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams spoke about his journey coaching his daughters in the trailer for an upcoming documentary. It is titled 'On the Line: The Richard Williams Story'.

The trailer has a few flashbacks, including one where Williams is saying that he thought he could live through his daughters.

"I thought I could live through my kids and I thought I could make a million dollars," he said.

Williams also narrates his own life and spoke about the neighborhood in Louisana he was born in. The senior Williams also stated his thought that he should have been dead by now.

"I was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in a neighborhood called Cedar Grove. All my life, I had to be brave, but I should have been dead by now. I have to go forward," Richard Williams said.

The trailer includes certain incidents involving the Williams family, including the 2001 Indian Wells final, where they were all booed by the crowd. Towards the end, Richard Williams was asked if he thought Venus Williams and Serena Williams would earn a million dollars. He gave an emphatic response:

"There's no question about it. They will make 1 million look small," he said.

King Richard, starring Will Smith, is based on the life of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams

Serena Williams and Richard Williams in 2011

The 2021 movie 'King Richard' is based on the life of Richard Williams and how he coached Venus and Serena Williams to become professional tennis players. Will Smith played the role of Richard Williams and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Serena Williams retired after 2022 US Open

Serena Williams had the last season of her career in 2022, having first appeared at Wimbledon, where she suffered an opening-round defeat to Harmony Tan. The American secured her first win of the season during the Canadian Open against Nuria Parrizas Diaz. She reached the second round of the WTA 1000 event before losing to Belinda Bencic.

Williams followed this up with an opening-round defeat to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Having previously announced her retirement, she entered the US Open and made it to the third round with wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. Here, the American was beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic.

Serena Williams also entered the women's doubles event at Flushing Meadows with sister Venus as her partner. The pair, unfortunately, suffered an opening-round exit at the hands of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

