"The passion is still there"- Chris Evert on Andy Murray's impending return to top 90

Tennis icon Chris Evert has heaped praise on Andy Murray after the Brit was assured of a return to the top 90 of the ATP rankings for the first time following his injury comeback.

The Scot was ranked as low as 839 in the world in 2018, but has slowly worked his way back up and entered the top 100 following a run to the final of the Sydney International last month.

The 34-year-old is currently ranked 95, but is projected to rise to at least No. 87 following his victory over Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Rotterdam Open. He could climb even further depending on how far he goes in the tournament.

When the rankings are updated next week, Murray will be inside the top 90 for the first time since May 2018.

Against that background, Chris Evert hailed Murray for his perseverance and dedication to the sport.

"The passion is still there," Evert tweeted.

Andy Murray will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2nd round of the Rotterdam Open

The former World No. 1 received a wildcard into the Rotterdam Open following the withdrawal of Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev. The Brit faced Montpellier champion Alexander Bublik in the first round and defeated him 7-6(6), 6-4.

Murray will now take on third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals. The Canadian survived a scare against Egor Gerasimov, fighting back from a set down to defeat the Belarusian.

This will be the second meeting between Murray and Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian won their previous encounter in straight sets at the US Open in 2020.

Auger-Aliassime will undoubtedly be the favorite considering his ranking, but the Scot's experience and uptick in form mean he should not be counted out.

The winner of the match will face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals. The Brit entered the competition searching for his first win of 2022 and beat Ugo Humbert and Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the last eight.

