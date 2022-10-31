"The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction"- Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem took to Twitter to announce the end of his season. 2022 hasn't been the best year for the Austrian with his struggles with injury and form. However, he has produced some promising performances over the past month or two and is back in the top 100 of the ATP rankings after being 352nd at one point.

Thiem reached back-to-back semifinals at the Gijon Open and the European Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev and Sebastian Korda respectively. He has beaten a few higher-ranked players in Hubert Hurkacz, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Francisco Cerundolo.

The Austrian's last tournament of 2022 was the Erste Bank Open in his native Vienna. He beat Tommy Paul 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(8) in the first round before losing 6-3, 6-3 to eventual champion Daniil Medvedev.

Thiem took to Twitter to announce that the season was over for him. The former World No. 3 said that the past two seasons were tough for him but he was glad things were going in the right direction.

"Hi all. After the loss at home this week, the official ATP season is over for me. The past two years were tough, but I’m so glad and thankful it’s going in the right direction. Without all your support throughout this time, my comeback wouldn’t be possible. Also, I want to thank all my partners who support me in good and bad times. Now it’s time to rest and prepare for the 2023 season," Dominic Thiem tweeted.

Thiem added that he will be playing in the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the World Tennis League in Dubai as he prepares for the next season.

"In preparation for next year, I’ll be playing the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia (@DiriyahCup) and the World Tennis League in Dubai (#worldtennisleague). I’m looking forward to it and hope to see many fans."

Dominic Thiem did not receive a wildcard for the Paris Masters

Dominic Thiem in action at the Gijon Open

Dominic Thiem's season ended at the Erste Bank Open because he did not receive a wildcard for the main draw of the Paris Masters. Instead, the tournament awarded him one for the qualifying rounds. Several fans were disappointed with this and accused the Masters 1000 event of disrespecting Thiem.

The Austrian finished the 2022 season with 18 wins out of 34 matches. Given how he fared towards the tail-end of the year, we can expect some impressive tennis from him in 2023.

