The people 'spitting' on Novak Djokovic are unimportant: Filip Krajinovic

World No. 32 Filip Krajinovic has come to the defence of compatriot Novak Djokovic amid the Adria Tour controversy.

Krajinovic believes that the World No. 1 will be back from this debacle bigger and better than before.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic felt the wrath of the entire tennis world after his controversial Adria Tour abruptly ended in Zadar due to Grigor Dimitrov testing positive for COVID-19. The event was marred by controversy from the very beginning, with many criticizing the lack of social distancing norms and safety restrictions.

The ill-timed nature of the tour came under special scrutiny after images emerged of Novak Djokovic and Co playing basketball and football matches, having packed press meets and even dancing at a nightclub with their shirts off.

After Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself all tested positive for the virus. Things went from bad to worse as tournament director and tennis legend Goran Ivanisevic also contracted the disease - despite repeated negative tests previously.

Germany's Alexander Zverev was then seen partying on Instagram a few days after his apology and promise to self-isolate, making many question whether any of the players was taking the pandemic seriously.

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster:



“I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.”



Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Djokovic, who issued an apology through his social media accounts, has come under the hammer for showing poor judgement and lack of responsibility during a global crisis. But at the same time some have rushed to defend the World No. 1, including the Serbian Prime Minister who took the blame for the debacle.

Now, Filip Krajinovic - who was a finalist in the first leg of the Adria Tour - has also come to the defence of his compatriot, citing his good intentions.

Novak Djokovic will be back stronger, says Krajinovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Jelena Jankovic

Speaking to SportKlub, Krajinovic asserted that Novak Djokovic's heart was in the right place all along. He also believes the media has made him a convenient scapegoat, even claiming that some were waiting for him to suffer a moment of weakness

"It seems that the media around the world were waiting for an event to be able to attack Novak Djokovic," Krajinovic said. "For my part, I am certain that he will be even stronger when all this is finished, and that he will demonstrate on the court what he is capable of making a racket in his hand."

The World No. 32 believes that the people criticizing Djokovic are 'unimportant', and that they are 'spitting' on Djokovic without reason.

"On the Adria, Tour, he wanted to unite and bring people together. I'm really sorry that unimportant people have allowed themselves to 'spit' on him. He did not commit any offense. He only wanted the best."

Krajinovic further commented that the World No. 1 will be back stronger than ever - as he has in the past - and reiterated that everything was done in compliance with the government rules.

"He will come back even stronger after this affair. Everything was done in accordance with the regulations. No one forced people to come and watch us," Krajinovic finished.