"The pinnacles of the sport" - Marin Cilic on playing in the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Marin Cilic is a successful player in his own right but has no qualms admitting that he often watches highlights of the Big 4 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The 34-year-old has had many battles with the aforementioned quartet, especially Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who are widely regarded as the best players in the sport's history. While the trio has won the career Grand Slam — one of only five male singles players in the Open Era to do so — Murray has reached the final at all four Majors.

In an interaction on ATP Tennis Radio, the 2014 US Open winner reminisced on the great matches he has had against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic and stated that he watches YouTube clips of the trio. He said:

"Yes I do (watches the big moments of his matches against the Big 3). Very often I would go on YouTube and watch highlights of many of their matches. Those were the pinnacles of the sport. Roger, which career was so long, don't remember him so vividly (his early days). 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 were some of his most incredible years."

Speaking about the recently retired Swiss 20-time Major winner, Cilic said:

"As a player he transformed tennnis, and those moments I remember them, some with positives, some with negatives, but those are the ones that pushed me to go stronger and get myself to another level."

The 34-year-old had a decent 2022 season, registering a 32-21 win-loss record, reaching one final (Tel Aviv, lost to Djokovic) and four other semifinals, including Roland Garros and Queen's Club Championships.

How did Marin Cilic fare against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray?

The Big 4 played together at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Marin Cilic has had a decent career, racking up over 500 singles match wins (581-327) and 20 singles titles.

He locked horns with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray 56 times but came out on top only eight times and has a losing record against each player. That includes one win in 11 meetings with Federer, two wins in nine clashes with Nadal, two wins in 21 matches with Djokovic and three victories in 15 duels with Murray.

However, Cilic notably beat the Swiss maestro in straight sets in the 2014 US Open semifinals en route to winning his first Grand Slam title.

He beat Nadal in the 2018 Australian Open quarterfinals and Djokovic in the 2018 Queens final after saving a championship point. Cilic's lone Masters 1000 triumph came after beating Murray in the 2016 Cincinnati final.

