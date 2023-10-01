"The player has to get used to that" - Carlos Alcaraz responds to raging debate of frequent ball changes on the ATP Tour

Carlos Alcaraz has given his take on the topic of frequent ball changes on the ATP Tour going around, stating that it is responsibility of the players to adapt to the changes as and when they occur.

In the last few days, prominent players like Stan Wawrinka, Taylor Fritz, Zizou Bergs and Jiri Lehecka have come together to blame the recent rise of injuries on tour on the constant changing of balls used in tournaments week in and week out.

"Have been dealing w wrist issues since beginning of USO series cause of ball changes," Taylor Fritz said.

Currently in action at the China Open, Carlos Alcaraz was speaking at a press conference when he was asked about the balls used in Beijing. Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 seed at the tournament, had previously commented that the balls in use in China become like 'grapefruits' very soon and that it was uncommon for him to see them like that.

Alcaraz agreed with the Russian's view, but did not see it as a cause for complain. Instead, the World No. 2 pointed out that it was upto the players to accept that every tournament was going to use different balls.

"I felt it since the first practice that I did here in Beijing. It is something tough but the tennis player has to [get] used to that. They change balls in every tournament or almost in every tournament is a different ball. You have to get used to that," Carlos Alcaraz said, as quoted by Ubitennis.

The former World No. 1 believes that the players have to take such matters into consideration coming into the tournament and then make their own adjustments accordingly.

“It’s kind of different feeling when you are coming into a tournament, is like: What is going to be the ball? It’s a question that I think every player is asking themself about the balls. Here in just one game, two games, the ball becomes different from the new ones. It’s kind of different play, and you have to get used to that,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard won his first two matches at the China Open, against Yannick Hanfmann and Lorenzo Musetti, in straight sets and is now through to the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Casper Ruud in China Open quarterfinals

China Open Tennis

Up next, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the 2023 China Open -- a repeat of the US Open final from last year, where the Spaniard won in four sets.

Alcaraz is expecting another stern test in Beijing, while at the same time hoping to put on a good show for the fans alongside the Norwegian.

"Casper is a really tough, tough player. So I have to show my best. I have to be focused on the match, try not let him dominate, and don’t let him feel comfortable hitting the balls, moving. It is going to be a really tough match, but at the same time fun to play and for the fans to watch, as well," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Unlike Alcaraz, Ruud needed three sets to get out of the second round at the ATP 500 event, downing Tomas Martin Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) in three sets.