"The police contacted me & assured me" - Emma Raducanu reveals how she feels about Wimbledon's response to her stalker's ticket attempt

Emma Raducanu recently heaped praise on Wimbledon officials for providing her with the required safety and banning the man who stalked her. The Brit is currently gearing up to compete at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Raducanu experienced a huge panic attack in the second round of the Dubai Open against Karolina Muchova. During the match, the player hid behind the umpire's chair and broke down in tears. Following the match, it was revealed that this panic was caused by the presence of a man who had been stalking her.

The stalker had followed her at several events, including the Singapore Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open. Following this incident, WTA stated that they would ban the stalker from all future events, and recently, Wimbledon blocked the man after he tried to buy tickets for this year's tournament.

Lauding the security measures taken by Wimbledon, Raducanu, in an interview with BBC Sport said that she now feels safe. She revealed that the police called her to assure her that everything was good.

"Wimbledon did and everyone did an amazing job and I got a notification. The police contacted me and told me and and assured me everything was good, everything was OK. And I know that I'm not the first athlete to go through this and I probably won't be the last. Not just athlete, female in general," said Emma Raducanu.

She added:

"So it's just something that we all kind of maybe have to deal with at some point. And I, I feel OK. I feel comfortable, I feel safe. I've had great kind of protection whenever I've been at these events recently. And yeah, I feel, I feel OK."

Emma Raducanu opened up about spotting her stalker at the Dubai Championships

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Emma Raducanu made her feelings known about the stalker incident at the Dubai Championships and revealed the issues she faced after spotting the stranger in the crowd. Stating that she was 'distraught' after seeing him in the first game, she said:

"I was obviously very distraught. I saw him in the first game of the match, and I was like, 'I don't know how I am going to finish.' I literally couldn't see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe. I was like, 'I need to just take a breather here.," said Emma Raducanu.

Following this, she said that this should be taken as a lesson by the concerned organizations so that they can handle such situations better in the future.

“I think all we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way—in a more positive way—rather than looking back and blaming the situation. It could've been dealt with better, but now it is being dealt with better, so for me, that's important."

After competing at the Lexus Eastbourne Open, Emma Raducanu is scheduled to compete at Wimbledon, which will start on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025.

