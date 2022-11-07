Former Doubles No. 1 Lisa Raymond recently recalled a couple of practice sessions with her idol Steffi Graf and heaped praise on the German's professionalism.

During an appearance on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, Raymond spoke about how her coach Andy Brandi scheduled a few practice sessions with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"That was probably one of the most traumatic days and times too. I mean, I always put her on such a pedestal, she was my idol and my coach Andy was good friends with her coach at the time, Heinz. He had scheduled a couple of practice sessions with Steffi and I was just 19, I had just come out of college, it was my first year of tour and here I am, going out and having to hit with Steffi," Raymond said.

"They were 7: 30 am practices which I loved, I mean, I ended up emulating so much of what Steffi did in her career, the early practices, the in-and-out of the courts, just get our business in and get out of there. That's the way I practiced throughout my career," she continued.

Lisa Raymond said she was a nervous wreck ahead of the practice sessions, but Steffi Graf was "super nice." She added that the German's professionalism was like no other.

"7: 30 practice, I don't think I slept a wink the night before and I was a nervous wreck going out there but she was awesome, she was great, she was super nice," Raymond said. "The professionalism from that first ball till the last ball, I've never seen anything like it to this day. I mean, she was just on, her feet were moving and she was so focused from the first ball to the last."

"I know this was the time before cellphones and all that kind of c**p but it was business and it was so professional and it was just the coolest of them all," she added.

Lisa Raymond and Steffi Graf squared off twice

Lisa Raymond lost both of her meetings against Steffi Graf

Lisa Raymond and Steffi Graf locked horns on two occasions, with the German winning both matches. Their first meeting came in San Diego in 1994, with Graf coming back from a set down to win 6-7, 6-2, 6-2.

They faced off for a second time in Tokyo in 1997 and this time, the German took the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Poll : 0 votes